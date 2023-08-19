JENNINGS — City council members voted to reverse the terminations of several city employees here at a tumultuous emergency meeting late Friday that featured frustrated residents, police intervention and a shoving match between a council member and the mayor.

The council’s move comes after at least five city staffers, including the city attorney and clerk, quit, with some alleging the mayor created a hostile working environment.

The emergency meeting almost didn’t happen. More than a dozen people gathered outside Jennings City Hall before 5 p.m., upset at signs posted on the doors that the meeting had been canceled.

At 5 p.m., Jennings Mayor Gary Johnson spoke through the glass doors to the crowd saying there would be no meeting.

But then Jennings councilman Alan Stichnote appeared, attempting to open the door for residents. The councilman and mayor began a shoving match over the door before St. Louis County police at the scene intervened and other council members came to the door to announce to the crowd that the meeting would still take place.

”I’ve never seen anything like this at a meeting before,” said Lisa Wilkins, who regularly attends city council and neighborhood meetings.

The meeting Friday concluded two tumultuous weeks in Jennings, a municipality of 13,000 in north St. Louis County, along St. Louis city’s northwest border. At least five workers here quit in recent days amid allegations of mismanagement, among other things, between the mayor, the city council and the staffers.

City Attorney Sam Alton, in his resignation letter, accused Mayor Johnson of creating a hostile working environment and illegally attempting to oust Alton at a recent council meeting.

City Clerk Deletra Hudson echoed the sentiments in a letter announcing her resignation to the mayor on Tuesday. Both she and Alton say at least three other employees have followed suit.

“This is too much,” said Alton, who serves as city attorney and/or municipal prosecutor for several county suburbs including Breckenridge Hills, Pagedale, Olivette, Vinita Park and Bel-Ridge. He’s also chief of staff for St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell.

“I’m still going to do what I can for St. Louis County and every other municipality that I work for. But, I’m not going to engage in the course of conduct in which the mayor is engaging in,” Alton said.

Johnson, a former city council member who narrowly ousted sitting mayor Yolanda Austin in April, denied the allegations.

St. Louis County’s municipalities have periodic dust-ups. In 2016, Jennings City Council members impeached former Mayor Yolonda Fountain-Henderson, accused of initiating contracts without council approval, illegally obtaining and removing personnel records from City Hall and suspending an employee without due process. Earlier this year, Cool Valley, which is about 4 miles west of Jennings, impeached former Mayor Jayson Stewart.

And this summer, zealous code enforcement divided the small North County municipality of Bel-Nor into two camps, split between two candidates for alderwoman.

It’s unclear exactly what happened in Jennings this year.

Some say it started in the run-up to the April campaign.

Some of it may have started weeks ago, when KTVI (Channel 2), the local Fox affiliate, began investigating Jennings’ towing practices.

The city said it was towing derelict vehicles. Some residents complained officials didn’t have the authority to do that, Fox 2 reported.

At one point, Fox interviewed Alton. That interview, Alton said, drew the ire of the mayor.

On Friday afternoon, Johnson called his own press conference to defend himself.

Johnson complained that the city has paid $150,000 to a construction manager for the new Jennings City Hall project, but nothing has yet been built.

Meanwhile, he said, the city budget and audit have not yet been completed.

He said he’s just trying to do what’s right for the city.

“I inherited this. I inherited this. So the false allegations are false,” Johnson said. “I am going to make this city great again.”

About 30 people came to the council meeting Friday evening.

Council members argued among themselves. Residents in the crowd complained their questions about the city’s operations went unanswered. St. Louis County police intervened multiple times to “keep the peace.”

Johnson walked around city hall, but did not show up at the meeting itself.

It adjourned after one resident stood up and said they were going to look for the mayor in the building.

Despite the council’s decision to bring back the employees who quit, Hudson, the city clerk, said she won’t be back.

”I love Jennings, but I will not be coming back under this administration,” she said.

Johnson said he has already hired replacements for those who left, and texted a Post-Dispatch reporter after the meeting Friday saying it was held improperly.