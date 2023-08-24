ST. LOUIS COUNTY — County Executive Sam Page wants the County Council to backtrack a bit on its recently renewed policy of requiring council approval for the hiring of outside attorneys.

A bill introduced this week at Page’s request would allow the county’s legal department to contract with an outside law firm if its compensation is a pre-determined percentage of damages won through a lawsuit.

The firm would be paid nothing if it failed to gain any money for the county.

Giving County Counselor Dana Redwing such authority would allow her office to explore possible lawsuits “without putting the potential wrongdoer on notice” prior to the filing of a case, Page said in a letter to council members.

Page noted that the region’s suit against the Rams and the National Football League was a contingency-fee case and that the county received $169 million as part of a settlement.

He also cited contingency-fee cases which won about $45 million for the county from opioid distributors and pharmacies and more than $4 million from Charter Communications in a license fee dispute.

The council in April voted to resume requiring council approval to hire outside attorneys in general. The counselor’s office since early 2021 had not had to meet that requirement due to a pandemic-era emergency rule.

Councilman Dennis Hancock, a Fenton Republican who pushed for the measure passed in April, said this week he was concerned with the contingency-fee bill.

“That probably isn’t something we’d enter into quickly with no discussion,” Hancock said. “There should be some approval by the council. We’re responsible for the purse strings.”

Page, when asked Thursday by a reporter why the administration couldn’t simply give the council the reasons for a contingency-fee contract in a closed executive session, referred to the time involved in getting council approval.

He said there can be “urgency” to such cases and cited the need “to organize your legal arguments without delays.”

Hancock in March initially proposed a bill that would have required an ordinance for the counselor’s office to hire outside help.

After Page’s office pointed out that it could take weeks or even months to pass an ordinance, the council passed a compromise requiring only an order to approve hiring outside attorneys. Orders can be passed with a voice vote and completed in a few weeks.

The sponsor of the new contingency-fee bill, Council Chairwoman Shalonda Webb, D-North County, said she introduced the measure at the Page administration’s request. She said she is open to considering possible changes in the bill and plans to talk with Redwing about the bill and any concerns raised by council members.

A spokesman for Page, Doug Moore, said he was not aware of any contingency-fee cases that the administration was considering in the near future.

