JEFFERSON CITY — Three St. Louis-area residents are among five people appointed to various state boards and commissions by Gov. Mike Parson, his office announced Friday.

Joan Daleo, of O’Fallon, and John LaRocca, of St. Louis, are among appointees to the Missouri Wine and Grape Board.

Daleo serves as president and CEO of Ole Tyme Produce Inc., a St. Charles food distributor. LaRocca is the Missouri ProStart coordinator with the Missouri Restaurant Association.

Parson also named Travis Freeman, of Chesterfield, to the Missouri State University Board of Governors.

Freeman is a partner with Moneta Group, a Clayton-based investment advisory firm. Freeman is a trustee for the Missouri State University Foundation and serves as a board member of both College Bound and The Fulton School.