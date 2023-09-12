JEFFERSON CITY — Gov. Mike Parson on Tuesday announced Judge Kelly Broniec will fill the latest vacancy on the Missouri Supreme Court — meaning that for the first time, women will make up a majority on the seven-member panel.

Broniec, currently chief judge of the eastern district appeals court in St. Louis, replaces Judge George W. Draper III, who retired in August.

Broniec joins three women already serving on the court: Chief Justice Mary Russell, Judge Patricia Breckenridge and Judge Robin Ransom.

Breckenridge will retire later this year, creating another opening on the court for Parson to fill.

The Appellate Judicial Commission, a feature of Missouri’s nonpartisan court plan, selected three finalists for Parson, a Republican, to choose from: Judge Michael Gardner, eastern district appellate judge; and Judge Ginger Gooch, who serves on the southern district appeals court.

Broniec was appointed to serve on the appeals court by Parson in 2020.

Before serving on the appellate bench, she served as an associate circuit judge for Montgomery County for nearly 15 years after her appointment by Gov. Matt Blunt in 2006. Prior to her appointment to the bench, Broniec served as the Montgomery County prosecuting attorney from 1999 to 2006.

Broniec earned her Juris Doctor from the University of Missouri–Columbia School of Law. She earned a Bachelor of Arts in business administration from William Woods University.

This article will be updated.