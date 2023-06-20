JEFFERSON CITY — Republican Gov. Mike Parson will soon make his second appointment to the Missouri Supreme Court as one of the court's remaining Democratic appointees prepares to retire.

Judge George W. Draper III plans to leave the high court Aug. 4, the day before his 70th birthday. The state constitution requires judges to retire when they turn 70.

Draper, appointed to the bench in 2011 by Democratic Gov. Jay Nixon, is one of three Democratic appointees serving on the seven-person court after Nixon, the state's last Democratic governor, left office in early 2017.

Parson is set to also name a successor to Judge Patricia Breckenridge, appointed by Republican Gov. Matt Blunt in 2007.

She has not announced her retirement date, but her 70th birthday is Oct. 14.

The Supreme Court announced Tuesday it was accepting applications to fill Draper's vacancy.

The governor isn’t the only official involved in filling the vacancy.

The state’s nonpartisan court plan requires the state Appellate Judicial Commission to accept applications for the vacancies and present Parson with three finalists.

Parson will have 60 days to choose a replacement from the list, or the commission will fill the vacancy.

A news release said the judicial commission would interview applicants between Aug. 21 and 23 at the Supreme Court Building in Jefferson City to determine the final three contenders.

In addition to accepting applications, the Appellate Judicial Commission is also taking public nominations.

Supreme Court judges must be at least 30, have a Missouri law license, be a U.S. citizen for at least 15 years and a qualified Missouri voter for at least nine years.

Draper is the second African-American to serve on the court. Former Judge Ronnie White, appointed in 1995, was the first.

In 2021, Parson named Judge Robin Ransom to the high court — making her the third African-American to serve on the court, and the court's first Black woman.

If Parson indeed appoints Draper's replacement, five judges will have been named to the bench by Republicans.

Two Democratic appointees will remain: Chief Justice Paul Wilson and Judge Mary Russell.