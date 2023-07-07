JEFFERSON CITY — Gov. Mike Parson vetoed legislation Thursday that would have banned celebratory gunfire in Missouri, dealing another blow to gun control efforts in the state.

His action came as he signed the remaining bills sent to him by lawmakers in May, including a tax break for senior citizens that counties say could severely impact their budgets. Also on the books beginning Aug. 28 is a long-sought ban on texting while driving.

Parson said he vetoed a wide-ranging package of crime laws over one provision that would expand the qualifications for restitution from those who are exonerated for crimes they did not commit. It also increases the restitution amount by more than 75%.

Parson said he killed the measure, brokered and sponsored by Sen. Tony Luetkemeyer, R-Parkville, because of the increased costs.

“Governor Parson does not believe every taxpayer across the State should be responsible for prosecutorial errors made at the local level,” his office wrote in a veto message to the General Assembly.

The veto means a separate provision of Senate Bill 189, known as “Blair’s Law,” also will not go into effect.

The proposal, one of the few gun-related bills to make it to Parson’s desk, is aimed at stopping the practice of people shooting bullets into the air, including on New Year’s Day, July Fourth and after other events.

It is named after Blair Shanahan, who was killed by a stray bullet during a 2011 backyard barbecue in Kansas City.

Parson said he favors Blair’s Law.

“SB 189 contains many public safety measures that we support and would like to sign into law, including Blair’s Law, Max’s Law, increased penalties for violent repeat offenders and gun crimes, and strengthening the public defender system,” Parson said. “However, in this case, these unintended consequences unfortunately outweigh the good. Missourians know I am a law and order Governor and that improving public safety is a cornerstone of our administration, but I cannot sign this bill with these provisions as they are currently written.”

In a late afternoon news dump, Parson said he signed 31 other pieces of legislation, ranging from Senate Bill 190, which will allow counties to freeze property tax increases for senior citizens eligible for Social Security, and Senate Bill 45, which extends postpartum Medicaid coverage for new moms from 60 days to a full year.

The Social Security tax freeze measure will cost counties millions of dollars when it goes into effect, according to an analysis by the state Legislature’s research division.

The plan aims to stop property tax increases for eligible seniors. Counties would have the option to adopt the measure, but they would face losing millions of dollars in tax revenue depending on the number of senior homeowners.

Under the new law, a senior could get the tax break if they are eligible for Social Security retirement benefits, own a home and are required to make tax payments on that home. A county can put it in place with an ordinance or by voter approval.

Counties had raised significant concerns about their potential revenue losses, but Parson sided with the Republican-controlled Legislature.

Parson also signed Senate Bill 94, which greenlights tax credits for the entertainment industry in Missouri, as well as Senate Bill 106, which includes a program to fund medical residencies in an effort to address the state’s physician shortage.

Parson also signed Senate Bill 186, which will end residency requirements for all city employees.

The measure is designed to enhance recruiting in a department that has seen high turnover and vacancy rates amid major concerns about homicides and gun violence in the city.

And Parson signed Senate Bill 398, allowing car buyers to pay sales tax at the dealership rather than at license offices.

The veto of the crime bill could become fodder for September’s annual veto session, where lawmakers consider whether to override the governor’s decisions. It is rare, however, for a GOP-controlled House and Senate to overturn the Republican governor’s decisions.