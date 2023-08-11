BEL-NOR — A recount of Tuesday’s vote for alderwoman in this tiny north St. Louis County municipality has affirmed a one-ballot victory for incumbent Charlee McBride.

Tuesday’s vote was the same result as an April election where the count initially showed McBride beating challenger Jonell Calloway by one vote. But a recount Calloway sought then gave her another vote after election officials accepted a ballot where a voter had marked the box for Calloway and the write-in line, but then crossed through the write-in box.

The tie triggered the August runoff. And despite 53 more voters participating Tuesday, McBride maintained her lead.

Friday’s recount was triggered automatically because of the margin. A St. Louis County Election director, Eric Fey, confirmed the result remained the same as Tuesday night’s tally.

Calloway, whose son Don Calloway is a former state representative for the area, challenged what some say are over-stringent code enforcement policies in Bel-Nor. But city leaders say strict adherence to property maintenance codes has kept the 1,400 resident community near the University of Missouri-St. Louis from falling victim to declining property values and associated ills afflicting some neighboring communities in North County.