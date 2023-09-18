ST. LOUIS — Officials are working to bring red-light cameras back to the city following a rough few years of reckless driving, red-light-running and high-profile deaths on St. Louis roads.

Mayor Tishaura O. Jones announced the plan alongside other officials at a press conference Monday morning.

“We're looking forward to enhancing our traffic enforcement beyond traffic stops,” she said.

The announcement marks officials’ latest push to reverse a troubling rise in traffic fatalities since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. Seventy-eight people were killed on city streets last year, the second-highest total in two decades.

“These types of tragedies are preventable,” said Aldermanic President Megan Green.

Officials have already ramped up some police patrols and budgeted tens of millions of dollars for road improvements. But they say they need more. The plan pitched Monday calls for red-light cameras at intersections and speed-tracking cameras on roadways.

A recent study of Chicago’s program linked the cameras to significant reductions in dangerous T-bone crashes — where a vehicle hits another’s side — enough to outweigh a corresponding increase in rear-end collisions, which are generally less severe. The study also found that safety improved at intersections without cameras, suggesting a broader impact on driver behavior.

In New York, officials say speed cameras in school zones have reduced speeding by more than 63%, and injuries by 14%.

St. Louis, too, got safer a decade ago when it had red-light cameras installed, aides to Jones said: From 2007 to 2013, violations at certain intersections dropped by 63%.

Not everyone was in love with the plan. Attorney Bevis Schock, who led efforts to kill a previous iteration of red light cameras in the city, predicted their return would make little difference.

“I don’t think the people running all these red lights and causing all these problems are going to respond to finger-wagging letters telling them to pay $100,” he said. “This is ready, fire, aim.”

Alderman Shane Cohn, of Dutchtown, is expected to introduce the bill at the Board of Aldermen this week, a little more than eight years after Missouri Supreme Court rulings severely restricted the use of red-light cameras here and across the state.

Under those decisions, the cameras have to take photos of drivers, not just their vehicles, as the city used to do. In one case, the court ruled that the old St. Louis ordinance improperly required defendants to prove they weren't operating a vehicle at the time of the violation.

A draft of the upcoming bill outlines city officials’ solution: The cameras would no longer be an all-in-one enforcer snapping photos of license plates and sending fine letters to the addresses on file. Instead, they would function as a kind of alert system for police.

They would take pictures of potential violations as well as the driver’s face and license plate numbers, then send them to officers. They would then evaluate the photos to determine whether a violation was actually committed and work to identify the driver through government records.

If the driver in the photos isn’t the owner of the car, an officer might go through photos of relatives to find a match. If they can’t find a match, then they can’t issue a fine.

The bill also aims to blunt concerns that the camera system will unfairly burden minority and low-income drivers and that the fines will be used as revenue generators for the city.

Programs in Chicago and Washington, D.C., have come under scrutiny for those very reasons in recent years. And in St. Louis, a number of the streets with high crash totals are in majority-Black neighborhoods.

The bill here requires officials to consider “equity and environmental factors” in addition to crash and traffic violations data when deciding where to install cameras. It calls on the police department to produce annual assessments of the program, to include demographic data on who is being cited.

It also says that the money received from fines will not go to the city’s general-use fund. Instead, it will be earmarked for covering the cost of administering the program for city police and courts and improving neighborhood streets and sidewalks.

Jones acknowledged concerns about potential inequity.

“But we have to start somewhere,” she said. “And right now, we have a lot of people speeding and injuring people on our streets and driving recklessly. So we have to use this, as one tool in our tool belt, to address our traffic violations within our current law.”