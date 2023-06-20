ST. LOUIS — Aldermen on Tuesday kicked off debate on what could be the city’s first rules on Airbnbs, Vrbos and other short-term rentals.

The proposal would require most operators to apply for annual permits and business licenses, which could be revoked if rentals rack up code violations.

“Right now we’re kind of in the Wild West in terms of short-term rentals in the City of St. Louis,” said the bill's sponsor, Alderman Bret Narayan, who represents Dogtown and Lindenwood Park.

St. Louis is one of the few municipalities in the region without any regulations for short-term rentals, which has raised concerns for residents who see them as havens for large parties that attract mayhem and violence, especially downtown.

The proposal, detailed in Board Bills 33 and 34, would require people renting out rooms and homes to apply for annual permits and, if they don’t live in the rentals, business licenses. They require operators to designate a 24-hour contact person for the city. And they set up a disciplinary process where rentals that rack up three code violations could have their permits pulled for a year.

At a Transportation and Commerce Committee hearing Tuesday morning, residents called for the proposed regulations to go even further. They said Airbnbs trigger parking concerns, parties and crime. Owners of the short-term rentals, on the other hand, advocated that the board pass the regulations as they're proposed.

Michelle Pona, who lives in the Southwest Garden neighborhood, said there are so many short-term rentals near her home that just those within a 500-foot radius can host up to 73 people. The renters have caused parking issues and turned her neighborhood into a tourist destination, she said.

“Board Bill 33 does not even come close to the stated purpose to protect the health, safety and general welfare of the residents and individuals of the community at large,” Pona said. “Nor does it protect the integrity of the city's neighborhoods.”

Amanda McCracken, an Arnold resident who owns seven Airbnbs in St. Louis, called the regulations as they’re currently proposed wonderful. Further regulations, she said, could make her livelihood uncertain.

She urged both sides at the hearing to try to see each other's viewpoints. If the rules got stricter, she said, “I'm not really sure what my next step will be.”

Alderman Shane Cohn, who chairs the committee, said the next hearing is tentatively scheduled for July 11.

Austin Huguelet of the Post-Dispatch contributed to this report.