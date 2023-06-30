ST. CHARLES — Two prominent law firms representing St. Charles in its recently filed lawsuit against Ameren over contaminated groundwater would get 35% of any money “or other benefits” eventually won for the city in the case.

Documents released Thursday by the city show that the agreement with the two Clayton-based firms — Blitz, Bardgett & Deutsch, L.C. and Dowd Bennett LLP — also calls for the firms to be reimbursed for their expenses through any proceeds from the suit.

The same two firms earned about the same percentage of the $790 million settlement with the National Football League in the Rams’ relocation case through their representation of St. Louis, St. Louis County and the authority that owns The Dome at America’s Center.

That amounted to more than $276.5 million for the law firms.

The St. Charles suit, filed May 24 in St. Charles County Circuit Court, seeks damages from Ameren and that the company reimburse the city for its expenses dealing with contamination linked to an Ameren substation near the city’s drinking water wellfield. St. Charles County also is a plaintiff.

Although the lawsuit doesn’t list an amount, Mayor Dan Borgmeyer in interviews earlier this year said long-term measures to protect its water supply could cost the city $100 million.

Ameren officials have said the electric utility is carrying out directives from the federal Environmental Protection Agency to clean up contamination caused by cleaning solvents used decades ago at the substation.

The company also has said it has tried to work collaboratively with the city.

Ameren has pointed out that the EPA and other agencies have said the city’s drinking water has been and remains safe.

Peter Joy, a law professor at Washington University who teaches legal ethics, said the 35% contingency fee called for in the St. Charles agreement is typical.

He said most contingency fee contracts in cases in which there is a fairly high risk of not recovering anything assign anywhere from 33% to 40% to the law firms. “The firms have all this risk out there,” he said, speaking generally.

He said the St. Charles agreement also is typical in that it calls for the law firms to cover their expenses and get reimbursed only from proceeds received by their clients.

The contingency fee agreement with St. Charles was signed March 7 by the mayor; Robert Blitz, representing the Blitz Bardgett & Deutsch firm; and former Gov. Jay Nixon, a partner in Dowd Bennett. Nixon also spoke at a news conference called by the city to announce the filing of the suit.

The city on Thursday also disclosed the payment of more than $370,000 to two other law firms that have assisted it on the wellfield contamination issue.

Cincinnati-based Taft Stettinius & Hollister LLP has been paid $343,618 and Harris Dowell Fisher & Young LLC of Chesterfield has been paid $26,534.

Borgmeyer said the two firms, to his knowledge, are still working for the city as well.

Although not ordered to do so by the EPA, the city as a precaution has shut down most of its wells over the past three decades and is buying extra equipment for its water treatment plant.

After the equipment is up and running, the city hopes to begin using the wells again on a gradual basis.

The city also has said it wants to dig a new wellfield to supply water in the future and has had to increase the amount of water it buys from St. Louis.

Meanwhile, the EPA on Thursday announced it had given Ameren a two-week extension until July 17 to complete a draft feasibility study of long-term cleanup options for the site. The study had been due on Friday.