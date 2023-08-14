ST. CHARLES — St. Charles officials have temporarily shut down the city's water treatment plant and are now buying all the city's drinking water from the city of St. Louis.

The shutdown, which was carried out Sunday, was due to a drop in the concentration of naturally occurring ammonia in well water that when mixed with chlorine produces the primary disinfectant in the city's water distribution system, officials said.

John Phillips, the city's utilities superintendent, said the city has lined up a supply of liquid ammonium sulfate to make up for the ammonia decline. He said he expects the plant will reopen sometime this week after testing, possibly as soon as Tuesday. The city's water continues to be safe to drink, officials said.

Phillips and Mayor Dan Borgmeyer said they believe the sharp drop in naturally occurring ammonia is due to Ameren's latest efforts to remediate groundwater contamination at its electricity substation in the city wellfield.

They said they have asked the federal Environmental Protection Agency to test to see if that is the case.

"The biggest takeaway for the public is we've had the treatment plant taking in well water for more than 60 years and we've never had such a drop in ammonia" until now, Phillips said.

An EPA spokesman, Ben Washburn, said EPA and St. Charles officials met Monday to discuss the new information and that the federal agency is in discussions with Ameren to identify what steps may need to be taken.

Ameren through a spokesman said the company hasn't received any data or analysis indicating that an issue at the treatment plant is connected to Ameren.

Though not ordered to do so by the EPA, the city over the past three decades as a precaution has shut down six of its seven wells because of groundwater contamination and gradually increased its water purchases from St. Louis.

St. Charles, joined by St. Charles County, in May filed a lawsuit seeking millions of dollars from Ameren in damages and to reimburse the city for its expenses in dealing with the contamination.

Ameren, the region's electric utility, says it is continuing to carry out EPA directives to clean up the contamination caused by cleaning solvents used many years ago at the substation. Ameren also is trying to get the city and county's lawsuit transferred to the federal courts.