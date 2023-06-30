ST. LOUIS — Aldermen on Friday gave initial approval to a plan to pay for lawyers for thousands of city renters facing eviction each year.

The legislation from Alderwoman Shameem Clark Hubbard, of the West End neighborhood, envisions spending millions of dollars to help low-income renters who often cannot afford attorneys. Right now, when renters show up to court in eviction cases, they almost always lose to landlords with counsel. And then they’re out on the street, too often with children in tow and a black mark on their record.

"We need to do what we can to prevent people from living on the streets," said Alderman Bret Narayan, of Dogtown.

The plan would not be the block on evictions that the pandemic-era moratorium was. And it wouldn’t pay rent for tenants who can’t.

But supporters said it could be a big help: Lawyers at nonprofits, law firms and other organizations could examine filings for errors and weaknesses. If a tenant is withholding rent because there are rats in the apartment and the toilet doesn’t flush, they might be able to work out a deal to get things fixed. And if they can’t prevent an eviction, they can negotiate for more time for tenants to move their things out, and file paperwork to keep the eviction off of their records.

Alderwoman Sharon Tyus, of Kingsway East, opposed the bill, saying it would empower bad tenants and hurt small-scale landlords who might also struggle to pay for attorneys.

Tyus, a landlord herself, said the city should require tenants to prove they have a legitimate case before they get a free lawyer.

"When you don't pay your rent because you got the best Air Jordans, or you got the new phone, that's not right," she said.

Alderman Shane Cohn, of Dutchtown, also raised concerns, pointing to a lack of income restrictions on the program. He said he couldn't understand why the city should have to pay for a lawyer for someone making $200,000 per year and renting a 3,000 sq. ft. place in the Central West End.

He also suggested that the city spend more money on programs it already has, like those focused on building affordable housing, or inspecting buildings to make sure property owners are keeping them up to code.

"Providing a tenant with a lawyer to sue a landlord who's not fixing the plaster, who's not fixing the mold, who's not fixing the plumbing," he said, "doesn't amount to a hill of beans."

The vote on the bill Friday was 9-2.

Tyus and Alderman Joe Vollmer, of the Hill, voted no.

Cohn, noting that he is a landlord, abstained. Alderwoman Pam Boyd, of Walnut Park East, also did so.

Alderwoman Laura Keys, of the O'Fallon neighborhood, did not vote. Alderwoman Alisha Sonnier, of Tower Grove East, was absent.