ST. LOUIS — The Board of Aldermen on Friday overwhelmingly voted to advance twin bills aimed at reining in the open carry of firearms in the city and having police offer some civic education to some of the people they stop and search.

Supporters said the bills will help chip away at two of the city’s thorniest issues: the scourge of violent crime and distrust between residents and the city’s crimefighters.

The bill from Alderwoman Cara Spencer, of Marine Villa, would empower police to disarm anyone openly carrying firearms if they can’t produce a government-issued conceal carry permit, which require background checks for adults and are unavailable to minors.

Experts and officials have raised concerns about the plan. Daniel Webster, a professor at Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore, pointed out that state law would still allow people to carry concealed weapons without a permit, which he said is likely a much bigger contributor to violent crime.

Some board members also worried the bill could lead to violence between police and armed residents. They were especially concerned about Black men, who they said are already targets of police enforcement.

But those concerns were abated somewhat by Spencer's embrace of a proposal from Alderman Rasheen Aldridge, of Old North St. Louis, requiring police to provide more information to people they stop and search. The bill would require the police department to make sure officers let people know they don't have to consent to searches without warrants or probable cause.

Officers would also have to give business cards to people who voluntarily consent to those searches. The business cards would include officer information and instructions on how to make complaints to the new Civilian Oversight Board.

Police department and union leaders said existing policy addressed most of that already. But Aldridge said the business cards would spread the word about the new Civilian Oversight Board, which considers complaints against police. He said publishing the consent search policy would make people more aware of their rights.

The board voted 11-2 in favor the bill.

Only Aldermen Tom Oldenburg, of St. Louis Hills, and Joe Vollmer, of the Hill, voted no. Alderwoman Pam Boyd, of Walnut Park East, abstained because she has family in the department. Alderman Shane Cohn, of Dutchtown, was absent.

And then every board member present voted for Spencer's bill, saying something had to be done about teenagers carrying rifles on city streets, a phenomenon highlighted by a number of recent news reports.

“This is not the solution to gun violence,” Spencer said. “But it is a tool. It is a way to say we don't want the open carrying of firearms in our city.”

Both bills still need one more favorable vote at the board before they go to Mayor Tishaura O. Jones for her consideration. A spokesman for Jones said the mayor's office is reviewing the legislation.