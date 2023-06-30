ST. LOUIS — Aldermen on Friday gave final approval to the city's $1.3 billion budget for the next fiscal year, which starts this weekend. And within hours, Mayor Tishaura O. Jones signed it.

The plan calls for about $90 million in new spending, a 7% increase over the current year. That includes about $12 million to cover raises worth thousands of dollars each for police officers, as required by a new labor contract, another $6 million to mirror those increases in the fire department, as required by the city charter, and enough money to cover 3% increases for other city employees.

Officials are hoping the raises will help them fill hundreds of vacant positions across the city, including in the police department, which is currently down more than 200 officers, or about 20%, from its budgeted strength.

The city is also spending millions of dollars to upgrade its aging storm siren system and cover an uptick in waste disposal costs driven partially by the rising cost of recycling.

The budget that passed Friday is largely the same plan approved by Jones, Comptroller Darlene Green and Aldermanic President Megan Green at their Board of Estimate and Apportionment meeting in late April.

But there are a couple tweaks recommended by the aldermanic budget committee, led by Cara Spencer, of Marine Villa.

There's an extra $200,000 for pothole repair the Streets Division wanted. And there's an additional $200,000 in the Traffic Division budget, which Traffic Commissioner Jamie Wilson told aldermen could pay for a contractor to clear a backlog of broken street lights.

Aldermen on the budget committee also discussed small cuts to the $190 million police operations budget after activists urged them to divert money elsewhere. Alderman Rasheen Aldridge, for instance, proposed taking $300,000 from the money allocated for officer salaries to pay for more building inspectors to examine vacant structures and fine derelict building owners.

Aldridge, of Old North St. Louis, argued that with so many vacancies in the police department, the money would likely go unspent otherwise. But he never brought the idea to a vote.

The inaction was notable given that the mayor, the aldermanic president and multiple aldermen campaigned on changing the city's approach to public safety. While the city has injected millions of dollars into social services in recent years, the police budget is higher now than it was under Jones' predecessor.

But in an interview, Green, the aldermanic president, pointed out that any money budgeted for police salaries that goes unspent will come back to the city for reallocation later.

"I think at some point in time," she said, "we have to recognize that we are not going to fill all of those positions."