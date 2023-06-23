ST. LOUIS — The Board of Aldermen on Friday passed a plan to levy one of the largest water rate increases in recent history in hopes of shoring up a water department deep in the red.

The plan, carried by Alderwoman Anne Schweitzer, of far south city, and backed by Mayor Tishaura O. Jones, would increase the average homeowner’s bill over the next year to $105 per quarter from $75. The first half of the increase will take effect July 1, and the second half will hit January 1. The bill now goes to Jones' desk for final approval.

The increase would be the first since 2010, and water division officials expect it to bring in an extra $33 million over the next two years to close a widening budget deficit, and, hopefully, enable long-needed upgrades to a century-old system.

It would also mandate automatic increases tied to inflation starting in 2026, sidestepping a process that until now has relied on elected officials loath to raise their constituents’ rates. The result has been a history of large increases bookending long periods of inaction.

A handful of aldermen complained that their colleagues had moved too quickly to raise rates and didn't adequately inform residents of the impending hikes.

Alderwoman Sharon Tyus, of Kingsway East, said the city should spend other money, like the $250 million Rams relocation settlement, to shore up the water department before asking ratepayers for more money.

But she was the only no vote.

Alderwoman Pam Boyd, of Walnut Park East, voted present. Alderwoman Laura Keys, of the O'Fallon neighborhood, was absent. The rest voted yes.

"Nobody wants to raise rates," said Alderwoman Daniela Velázquez, of the Shaw neighborhood. "But that is the reality of the moment."