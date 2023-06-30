ST. LOUIS — Aldermen on Friday approved an overhaul of a $37 million grant program for businesses and nonprofits on the city’s cash-strapped North Side in an effort to get money flowing after a yearlong stall.

A bill from Alderwoman Shameem Clark Hubbard, of the West End neighborhood, is supposed to iron out issues in legislation enacted last May that officials say are keeping them from issuing grants — despite receiving more than 180 applications from businesses and nonprofits.

The bill, backed by Mayor Tishaura O. Jones, creates guidelines for ranking applications, which administration officials said were sorely missed. It makes organizations from across north city eligible for money, rather than just those on some major thoroughfares. It also cuts out a requirement that applicants be endorsed by their local alderman to receive any money, a provision that raised eyebrows after its chief architect, former Aldermanic President Lewis Reed, was indicted for his role in a bribery scheme last year.

In earlier debate, there was some argument about making the grants, which are funded by federal pandemic aid, available to applicants in struggling South Side neighborhoods. Alderman Shane Cohn, of Dutchtown, suggested amending the bill, but was voted down.

In debate Friday, Alderwoman Sharon Tyus, of Kingsway East, objected to making grants available to businesses virtually anywhere north of Delmar Boulevard rather than strictly on a set of major corridors chosen last year.

She said that change would lead to applicants in long-struggling areas in far north St. Louis losing them to businesses just north of Delmar — which forms the northern border of the booming Central West End and goes through the northern edge of downtown — where public and private investment has been more plentiful.

But the vote on the bill was 8-1. Tyus was the only no vote. Cohn voted present.

Aldermanic President Megan Green and Aldermen Tom Oldenburg, of St. Louis Hills, Joe Vollmer, of the Hill, and Pam Boyd, of Walnut Park East, did not vote.

Alderwoman Alisha Sonnier, of Tower Grove East, was absent.

The legislation now goes to Mayor Tishaura O. Jones for final approval.

