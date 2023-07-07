ST. LOUIS — Aldermen on Friday gave their final approval to a plan to pay for lawyers for thousands of city renters facing eviction each year.

But they put the brakes on plans to fast-track a pair of bills aimed at cracking down on the open carry of firearms and requiring police to provide more information — and business cards — to people they stop and search.

Alderman Tom Oldenburg, of St. Louis Hills, objected to an expedited vote on the police bill; he wanted to allow more time for discussions with Police Chief Robert Tracy, who on Thursday raised concerns about technical issues. And with at least one proponent absent from the meeting, bill sponsor Rasheen Aldridge, of Old North St. Louis, fell one vote short of an override.

That prompted Alderwoman Cara Spencer, of Marine Villa, to hold her open carry restrictions bill until next week's meeting, the last before the board goes on summer break until September.

Aldermanic President Megan Green said one couldn't go without the other.

"If we're going to give the police department increased enforcement authority, we need to have increased accountability," she said.

From there, aldermen took up the eviction-focused bill from Alderwoman Shameem Clark Hubbard, of the West End neighborhood. It envisions spending millions of dollars to help low-income renters who often cannot afford attorneys and usually lose in court to landlords who regularly hire counsel. Then they’re put out on the street, too often with children in tow and a black mark on their record.

The plan would not block evictions outright, and wouldn’t pay rent for tenants who can’t. But supporters said it could be a big help: Lawyers at nonprofits, law firms and other organizations could examine filings for errors and weaknesses. If a tenant is withholding rent because there are rats in the apartment and the toilet doesn’t flush, they might be able to work out a deal to get things fixed. And if the lawyers can’t prevent an eviction, they might be able to negotiate for more time for tenants to move their things out, or file paperwork to keep the eviction off of a tenant's record.

"It's balancing the scales," Hubbard told colleagues Friday, "and making sure that people are not being wrongly taken advantage of."

Alderwoman Sharon Tyus, of Kingsway East, disagreed. She said the bill would empower bad tenants who don't pay their rent.

"You don't have a right to live in other people's property that they own," she said.

She said the bill was unfair to small-scale landlords who might also struggle to afford an attorney.

And as activists booed her from the upstairs gallery, Tyus, a longtime landlord herself, predicted the Republican-led state legislature would eventually overturn the bill.

"I talked to state legislators who said, 'Sharon, you said exactly what we already know,'" she said.

But it was a lonely critique. A slew of aldermen spoke in favor of the bill. "Whether you're a tenant or a landlord, this is about having an equitable city," said Alderwoman Alisha Sonnier, of Tower Grove East, "and that's good for all of us."

Dutchtown Alderman Shane Cohn, who criticized the bill last week, said he remains concerned that the city isn't doing enough on other housing-related issues, like enforcement of discrimination laws and building code. But he said he believed in the spirit of the legislation.

"Housing is a human right," he said.

The vote on the bill was 11-1 in favor. Tyus was the only no vote. Alderwomen Anne Schweitzer, of Boulevard Heights, and Daniela Velázquez, of Shaw, were absent. Alderwoman Laura Keys, of the O’Fallon neighborhood, did not vote.

The bill now goes to Mayor Tishaura O. Jones for her signature.