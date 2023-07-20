ST. LOUIS — City aldermen on Thursday gave final approval to bills aimed at reining in the open carry of guns and requiring police to give more information to people they stop and search.

The legislation now goes to Mayor Tishaura O. Jones, who has yet to say whether she'll sign the two measures.

"We are reviewing the legislation as well as any safety or operational concerns it could pose to the public and officers," Jones spokesman Nick Desideri said in an email.

The board passed the two measures Thursday without debate before beginning its two-month summer recess.

The gun bill, sponsored by Alderwoman Cara Spencer of the Marine Villa neighborhood, would give police authority to disarm anyone openly carrying a firearm if they can't produce a government-issued conceal carry permit.

Such permits, which are no longer required in Missouri but can still be obtained, require background checks for adults and are not available to minors.

Although the Missouri Legislature has barred cities from imposing most restrictions tougher than those in state law, one exception concerns carrying guns openly.

Spencer has said her bill isn't the solution to gun violence but would at least give police a way to deal with one aspect of it.

The measure was passed, 14-0, with one member, Shameem Clark Hubbard of the West End, absent.

Some board members have worried that the bill could lead to violence between police and armed residents, especially Black men who they say already are targets of law enforcement.

Those concerns have lessened with Spencer's support of the separate bill from Alderman Rasheen Aldridge, of Old North St. Louis.

The bill would require the police department to ensure that officers let people know they don't have to consent to searches without warrants or probable cause.

Officers would have to give business cards to people who voluntarily agree to such searches. The cards will include instructions on how to make a complaint to the city's civilian oversight board.

Police department and union officials have said existing policy addressed most of that already.

The measure passed, 11-2, with Aldermen Tom Oldenburg of St. Louis Hills and Joe Vollmer of The Hill opposing it. They have said previously that the bill was unnecessary.

Abstaining was Alderwoman Pam Boyd of Walnut Park East, who has family in the police department.