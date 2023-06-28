ST. LOUIS — A Missouri petition group seeking tougher local gun restrictions submitted three versions of a statewide ballot proposal on Wednesday to state officials.

One measure would allow St. Louis, St. Louis County, Kansas City and Jackson County — the main county in metro Kansas City — to enact ordinances that are more restrictive than state law for the possession and carrying of firearms.

Another alternative would give that authority to any county governing body across Missouri, not just those four. The third version would do the same, but any governing body except those four would need to win local voter approval for their ordinances.

The committee, Sensible Missouri, said in a news release it plans to conduct a statewide opinion poll to determine which of the three versions "is most appealing" to voters, then start gathering signatures to put that version on the November 2024 statewide ballot. The goal, the group says, is to try to reduce gun violence in urban areas across the state.

Richard Rosenfeld, a criminologist at the University of Missouri-St. Louis and one of the group's organizers, said in an interview that the committee has decided to go ahead with its statewide petition effort unless polling "suggests no possibility of passage."

The committee, he said, also needs to raise about $150,000 to carry out its poll, and much more money to hire a company to gather signatures. To get its proposed state constitutional amendment on the ballot, petitioners would need signatures from more than 171,000 registered voters in Missouri.

All three versions make reference to potential ordinances requiring local permits or certificates and the use of background checks.

Although not mentioned, Rosenfeld said, local governments under the proposals also could potentially do things such as set age requirements and require training to get a permit.

But, committee members have pointed out, court rulings wouldn't allow bans on private gun ownership.

Exempt from any local laws enacted under the committee's proposals would be current or retired law enforcement officers, judges and people armed as a condition of their employment, such as security guards, members of the military and other government workers.

The Missouri Legislature in 2016 ended a statewide concealed permit requirement, although cities can still regulate the open carrying of firearms, which St. Louis aldermen are now considering.

Among those working with Rosenfeld on the petition effort is Jimmie Edwards, a former St. Louis circuit judge and public safety director, and ex-state Sen. Joan Bray, D-University City.

Before petition-gathering can begin, state law requires Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft and Attorney General Andrew Bailey to review the measures "for sufficiency as to form."

In addition, State Auditor Scott Fitzpatrick must prepare a summary of the measures' expected fiscal impact on local and state governments.

Under the committee's proposals, affected local governments could impose fines of up to $1,000 or a year in jail or both for violating gun rules they enact and allow police to seize guns carried illegally.