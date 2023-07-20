ST. LOUIS — Candidates in two-person races for city offices could skip a primary and run only in the general election under a plan to be submitted Thursday to the Board of Aldermen.

“It really does not make sense for the same people to run against each other two months in a row,” one supporter of the change, Aldermanic President Megan Green, said Wednesday.

Green was referring to the city’s primary and general elections, held in March and April of odd-numbered years.

The bill’s sponsor, Alderman Shameem Clark Hubbard of the West End neighborhood, said the change also could save the city money. Fewer polling places, for example, would be needed in a primary if a ward’s aldermanic race and a citywide race drew no more than two candidates apiece.

“It’s a no-brainer,” she said.

The requirement Clark Hubbard wants to repeal was part of Proposition D, an “approval voting” system enacted in the city in the November 2020 election.

Under the procedure, used for the first time in 2021, residents vote for as many nonpartisan candidates for an office in the March primary as they “approve” of. The top two vote-getters then qualify for a runoff in the April general election.

When only two candidates file for an office under the new system, they both advance automatically from the primary to the general election. That’s what happened when Clark Hubbard was re-elected earlier this year in the newly-configured 10th Ward, where she finished ahead of Emmett Coleman in both the primary and the general election.

It’s also occurred several other times, including Green’s race against fellow Alderman Jack Coatar, when they were were the only two candidates running last year to fill the term of former Aldermanic President Lewis Reed after he resigned following a corruption indictment.

Green and Coatar first ran against each other in a special September election that drew only 6% of registered voters, then did so again in the November general election. Green said the procedure probably depressed the primary vote turnout since both candidates automatically qualified for the November ballot.

Ben Borgmeyer, a city Election Board director, said the city could have saved at least $100,000 if the September primary not been required.

While the leader in most two-candidate primaries since 2021 has gone on to victory in the general election, there was one notable exception — involving Clark Hubbard’s sister-in-law, Tammika Hubbard.

In the March 2021 primary, Hubbard, then the alderman from the old 5th Ward, led challenger James Page, 621 to 406, rolling up more than 62% of the vote. But in the election in April, Page pulled out a narrow 717-to-646 win.

Clark Hubbard said what happened to her sister-in-law didn’t play a role in her decision to introduce her bill.

The city charter, amended via a ballot proposition last year, requires any aldermanic ordinance “changing the method of voting for municipal offices to another method of voting” to also get voter approval.

However, Green and Clark Hubbard said they believe the bill on two-person races could go into effect without a public vote because it wouldn’t overhaul the new system.

“It’s not changing the voting method,” Green said. “We can change this without fundamentally changing the spirit of what voters approved.”

Four people active in the campaign to pass the “approval voting” measure in 2020 issued a statement Wednesday applauding Clark Hubbard “for proposing a common-sense approach” but stopped short of endorsing the change.

“We look forward to continuing the conversation with the Board of Aldermen on any changes, including potentially sending this to a vote of the people,” they said in a statement.

Among the four were representatives of Show Me Integrity, St. Louis Approves and the League of Women Voters’ St. Louis city unit.