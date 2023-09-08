ST. LOUIS — Aldermanic President Megan Green is expected to announce eight new bills on Saturday aimed at calling out state lawmakers on issues like gun violence, worker rights, environmental issues and renter protections.

The legislation is expected to call for action currently barred by state law in hopes that, if state laws are overturned, the new city laws would immediately take effect.

"By passing these ordinances, St. Louis will remind state lawmakers where our priorities lie: with our communities, not corporations," organizers wrote in a statement announcing a rally Saturday.

City leaders regularly complain about the state law that bars them from requiring permits to carry guns, which research has tied to a spike in gun violence. Green also noted at a recent town hall that Missouri statute bars the city from imposing rent control to protect people from spikes in housing costs.

Green is set to announce the legislation at a rally outside City Hall organized by worker rights advocates and Local Progress, a national progressive policy organization holding its convention in St. Louis this week.