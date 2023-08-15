CLAYTON — The St. Louis County Council advanced a proposal Tuesday night to give the Boeing Co. tax incentives for a nearly $2 billion expansion project.

The proposal will now take the form of a bill and follow the regular legislative procedure for ordinances. A bill could pass in a matter of weeks, though it often takes longer. County Executive Sam Page would have to sign the bill for it to become law.

Councilwoman Kelli Dunaway, a Democrat from Chesterfield, voted against advancing the bill. She has expressed reservations about using tax dollars to subsidize Boeing, an aerospace defense giant.

Council Chair Shalonda Webb, a Democrat from unincorporated north St. Louis County, abstained from the vote because she works for Boeing as an engineer.