CLAYTON — The St. Louis County Council approved tax incentives Tuesday for a food distribution company that wants to develop a new regional distribution center in Ferguson.

Performance Food Group Inc. plans to develop a plot of land at 5321 Hern Avenue just east of the intersection of Interstates 70 and 170. The area is home to several other distribution centers.

The county offered a tax break on half of any new assessed value of the real estate over 10 years, half off personal property taxes for a decade and a sales tax exemption on construction materials. No existing taxes will be cut, according to a letter from County Executive Sam Page to the County Council.

The project is expected to generate at least 92 new jobs, and it will relocate more than 300 employees currently working at the company's location in St. Louis. County taxing districts will still collect an estimated $18.6 million in taxes over 10 years.

The county expects to issue up to $117.3 million in bonds to help finance Performance Food Group's project.

The bill (No. 183) now goes to the county executive for his signature.