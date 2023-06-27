CLAYTON — The next set of members elected to the St. Louis County Council will earn double what members earn now after the council approved a $20,000 raise Tuesday.

The raise brings the total annual salary to $40,000, with an extra $10,000 for the chair. It doesn't go into effect until after the next election, in November 2024, when representatives for Districts 2, 4 and 6 are elected. The four councilmembers from odd-numbered districts will get raises after the November 2026 election.

The council members, whose jobs are part-time, haven't had a raise since 2005.

"Compensation for councilmembers has been woefully deficient for way too long a time," said Councilman Ernie Trakas, a Republican from unincorporated south St. Louis County.

The even-numbered districts are currently represented by Trakas and Democratic councilwomen Kelli Dunaway of Chesterfield and Shalonda Webb of unincorporated North County. The odd-numbered districts are represented by Democratic councilwomen Rita Heard Days of Bel-Nor and Lisa Clancy of Maplewood, and Republican councilmen Dennis Hancock of Fenton and Mark Harder of Ballwin.

Harder announced in January he will seek the Republican nomination for the 15th Senate District in west St. Louis County.

The raise was recommended by a five-member commission created after voters in August approved establishing it.

The council unanimously approved the raise, with one member, Democrat Kelli Dunaway of Chesterfield, absent.

St. Louis aldermen in January approved a raise for board members to $72,000 per year from $37,400. The number of aldermen decreased as well.