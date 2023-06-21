CLAYTON — The public will be able to express its opinion at St. Louis County Council meetings before members vote on pending issues, a move that will reverse the current rule that makes speakers wait until the end of the meeting.

Councilman Ernie Trakas, a Republican from unincorporated south St. Louis County, introduced a resolution Tuesday that proposed having two public forums: one at the beginning of the meeting for people who want to talk about agenda items, and one at the end for people who want to talk about an unrelated topic.

“The purpose behind the change is to create a vehicle so that citizens with concerns about items on the agenda, that require the council to vote, can be heard before any vote is taken,” Trakas said.

It passed the seven-member council with six votes. Councilwoman Lisa Clancy was absent.

The public forum moved from the beginning to the end of meetings after Council Chair Shalonda Webb, a Democrat from unincorporated north St. Louis County, proposed the change in January. A majority of council members supported the change. Since the COVID-19 pandemic, the forum had deteriorated into a jumble of comments that council members deemed often irrelevant and sometimes offensive.

Trakas was the only council member to vote against the change. In February, he introduced a bill to move public forum back to the beginning of the meeting. It failed 4-3.

Under the new rule, public forum would still be limited to one hour total with three minutes per speaker. Speakers would only be able to sign up for one of the two forums. If they sign up for the first forum, they’d have to specify what agenda item they wish to address, Trakas said.

Council Chair Shalonda Webb said she would be responsible for enforcing the rule. It goes into effect at next week’s meeting.