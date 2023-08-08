CLAYTON — The St. Louis County Council approved a bill Tuesday that prohibits smoking at county parks and on any county property.

Smoking of any kind, including tobacco, marijuana or vaping, will not be allowed on county property, indoors or outdoors. That means smoking will not be allowed at county parks or around county buildings, including those the county leases. The new bill adds marijuana to the definition of smoking and expressly bans it anywhere smoking is not allowed.

The county health department previously pushed for a bill that prohibited smoking at casinos, which have been exempted from the county's smoking ban. Dr. Kanika Cunningham, health department director, wanted to ban smoking in casinos because of the health risks for employees, and she had the support of local health advocates.

But the plan was met with opposition from some councilmembers and gaming company Penn Entertainment, which owns Hollywood Casino in Maryland Heights and River City Casino in Lemay. They said it would negatively impact business.

The bill approved by the council Tuesday does restrict smoking to half of a casino floor. The rule was in place, then reversed after a series of public votes, but the new measure clarifies it is required, according to the county health department.

The bill passed 5-0, with two members of the council absent Tuesday. It now goes to County Executive Sam Page for his signature.