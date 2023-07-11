CLAYTON — St. Louis County Council members deliberated Tuesday on a property tax freeze for senior homeowners, but some members expressed reservations about its impact on county finances.

At the same time, advocates for the bill accused the county of exaggerating how much the tax break would affect its budget — saying seniors are desperate for tax relief and need help now.

Marsha Shuman, a 72-year-old occupational therapist from Creve Coeur, has seen how her senior patients suffer from fixed incomes and increasing property taxes.

"They're sacrificing a cup of coffee. They're sacrificing their medicine," Shuman told councilmembers at a committee meeting Tuesday. "This bill is love. Give the love of passing this bill."

Gov. Mike Parson last week signed Senate Bill 190, which allows counties to freeze property tax increases for seniors who are eligible for Social Security, own a home and are required to make tax payments on that home.

A county can put it in place with an ordinance or by voter approval.

If the St. Louis County bill passes, the county would be the first in Missouri to implement the new law.

Dennis Ganahl, managing director of the advocacy group Missouri Tax Relief Now, said it's inevitable this plan will go into place in St. Louis County.

"This is not a question of if or how, it's a question of when St. Louis County will implement this bill," Ganahl said.

Other counties are thinking about enacting the plan too. Officials from St. Charles, Taney, Miller, Christian and Jackson counties have already reached out to Ganahl, he said.

But on Tuesday, council Chair Shalonda Webb, a Democrat from unincorporated north St. Louis County, said she couldn't support the St. Louis County plan without more details about how it would be implemented.

"I definitely want to benefit our seniors," Webb said. "But we're going to have to do a lot more due diligence in order to make sure that this is not something that has good intentions but bad fallout."

Republican Councilman Ernie Trakas of unincorporated South County asked a proponent of the bill if someone who owns a $10 million home would get the benefit.

There are no income or property value limits on the tax freeze, answered state Rep. Ben Keathley of Chesterfield, who sponsored the legislation in the House.

"I'm not against this bill," Trakas said. "But it's problematic."

Councilwoman Rita Heard Days, a Democrat from Bel-Nor, pointed out that other states with similar measures in place have income caps or other limits.

"I am very, very concerned with making sure our seniors are staying in their homes," Days said. "But I think we need to be very, very careful."

Councilman Dennis Hancock, a Republican from Fenton, asked if the county could make changes to the bill, such as adding some limit on income or value.

Councilman and bill sponsor Mark Harder, a Republican from Ballwin, said he believes the county can't change the rules in the bill passed by the Legislature.

Other jurisdictions, however, might be trying:

In St. Louis, Alderwoman Cara Spencer filed a bill in late June that interprets the state law differently. Board Bill 81 would allow people over 65 to defer property taxes on their primary residences provided that they've lived there for at least five years and the assessed value of the property is $200,000 or less. The cumulative amount deferred could not exceed 60% of the assessed value of the property.

Counties that implement the measure as written in the state law could lose millions of dollars in tax revenue depending on the number of senior homeowners, according to an analysis by the state Legislature’s research division. St. Louis County estimates it would have missed out on nearly $34 million in revenue over the past four years if the plan had been in place, according to a memo from county leaders. The county estimates it could cost $125,000 a year in personnel, too.

But Thomas Eyssell, chair of the St. Louis County chapter of Silver-Haired Legislature, a national senior advocacy organization said those estimates are exaggerated. The county made their calculations based on the total number of senior residents, about 19%, instead of using the number of seniors who own a home.

"That methodology is deeply flawed," said Elyssell, who is also on the board of directors for Missouri Tax Relief Now.

About 81% of seniors owned and occupied their home, according to the most recent data available from the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services. And about 30% of those seniors are burdened by ownership costs, spending a third or more of their monthly income on housing.

But the county will still get the same amount of revenue, said Keathley, the state representative. Seniors would still pay their taxes. It would only affect additional revenue.

Opponents of the bill have questioned whether full-time teachers would be eligible for the tax credit because they aren't entitled to Social Security coverage in Missouri. Railroad workers are also exempt from Social Security benefits. But the legislation doesn't exclude anyone who didn't pay into Social Security, Keathley said. Homeowners merely have to meet the age requirement of 62.

The council's consideration of the plan comes as members try to find solutions for the county's expected $44 million budget deficit. The council has vowed to make cuts, find new revenue or both this year to address the deficit.

Harder said after the committee meeting he hadn't decided whether to bring the bill, No. 114, for a vote at the council's regular 6:30 p.m. meeting. Harder also plans to run for the 15th Senate District in west St. Louis County.

The bill would have to be signed by County Executive Sam Page to become law. If he did, the freeze would go into effect next year.