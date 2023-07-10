CLAYTON — A measure to freeze property tax increases for senior citizens in St. Louis County could pass the county's legislative body as soon as Tuesday night, bringing tax relief for seniors — and budget headaches for the county — one step closer to fruition.

Gov. Mike Parson last week signed Senate Bill 190, which will allow counties to freeze property tax increases for seniors eligible for Social Security. St. Louis County would be the first in Missouri to implement the new law if the County Council passes Councilman Mark Harder's bill.

"I have heard from hundreds of seniors who are in serious jeopardy of losing their homes or having to decide which bills get paid and which don't because their taxes have risen so much, but their income is fixed," said Harder, a Republican from Ballwin who also plans to run for the 15th Senate District in west St. Louis County. "I'm glad the state gave us this option to help them out."

Under the new law, a senior could get the tax break if they are eligible for Social Security retirement benefits, own a home and are required to make tax payments on that home. A county can put it in place with an ordinance or by voter approval.

Counties that implement the measure could lose millions of dollars in tax revenue depending on the number of senior homeowners, according to an analysis by the state Legislature’s research division. St. Louis County estimates it would have missed out on nearly $34 million in revenue over the past four years if the plan had been in place, according to a memo from county leaders. The county estimates it could cost $125,000 a year in personnel, too.

The council's consideration of the plan comes as members try to find solutions for the county's expected $44 million budget deficit. The council has vowed to make cuts, find new revenue or both this year to address the deficit.

The council will hold a committee meeting to discuss Harder's bill at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday ahead of the regular evening meeting. Harder said he most likely plans to bring the bill, No. 114, for a vote.

It would have to be signed by County Executive Sam Page to become law. If so, the freeze would go into effect next year.