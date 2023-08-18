CLAYTON — St. Louis County's jail chief will retire next month, the county announced on Friday.

Justice Services Director Scott Anders, 58, said he is leaving to handle ongoing family health issues.

County Executive Sam Page appointed Doug Burris, 61, who preceded Anders in the job, to serve until the county finds a new director.

“Under Scott’s leadership, the culture at the Justice Center has continued to improve,” Page said in a prepared statement. “He has expanded job training programs and provided college-credit courses for residents so that they have a better chance of success once they leave our care. I wish Scott and his wife, Tracy, a happy retirement.”

Anders’ last day will be Sept. 17, although he will continue to work part-time as needed following his retirement. This will allow him to continue working on projects he started while spending more time with his family, he said.

Anders’ departure is the latest in a tumultuous period at the jail that began in 2019 following a series of inmate deaths.

From early 2019 through fall 2022, the jail had six different directors. Burris took over in September 2020 and retired in October 2021, when Anders was appointed.

Anders successfully petitioned the County Council for pay raises at the jail, and pushed for additional hires. A year after he started, the jail hosted its first polling place so eligible people awaiting trial could vote. He also oversaw the addition of tablets for detainees, new college classes, job training and assistance with enrolling in health coverage when a person leaves the jail.

Most recently, he has been working on expanding mental health services for detainees. He said the jail will be fully staffed by the end of the month after it implemented hiring incentives and convinced the County Council to add 16 new guard positions.

“There’s still a lot to accomplish,” Anders said. “I’m looking forward to continuing to help with that, just not on a full-time basis.”

But there were also complaints and controversies under his tenure. In November, a person assaulted a jail officer who was supervising at least 65 maximum security inmates by herself.

A supervisor who didn’t want to be named for fear of retaliation told the Post-Dispatch following the attack that jail staff were ignoring a policy requiring two guards to be on duty per housing unit. The supervisor also said the assault could be blamed partly on staff shortages.

Also under Anders’ watch, jail supervisors circulated a form asking guards to sign off on working alone in violation of the policy.

Then there was a broken sprinkler and a mattress set on fire earlier this year, triggering criminal investigations.

Despite the problems, a majority of staff were happy with Anders’ management of the jail and its roughly 300 workers, said Doug Moore, a spokesman for the county executive.

“The overwhelming majority of the staff is happy with the leadership and happy with the way the jail operates,” Moore said.

Anders earned a $150,500 salary, and Burris’ salary will be the same.