CLAYTON — The state of Missouri is ordering St. Louis County to pay back $550,000 in federal grants improperly spent by a county contractor to serve some of the region’s most vulnerable youths.

The grants paid for a workforce development program in the county, but shoddy record-keeping by the contractor that ran the program left it out of compliance with grant requirements, according to a letter sent last month by Julie Carter, interim director of the Missouri Department of Higher Education and Workforce Development.

According to Carter’s letter, the county must repay money related to eight different problems in the program, including eligibility documentation with enrollees, leadership development courses, data entry and case management.

The contractor, a Wellston-based nonprofit named Family and Workforce Centers of America, has faced years of scrutiny after receiving millions in federal grant money from the county since at least 2017 to run a jobs training program. The county canceled its contracts with FWCA earlier this year after accusing the organization of fraud and improper record-keeping.

The state said the county is responsible for a lack of oversight at FWCA and must pay costs associated with the parts of the program that failed to comply with requirements, said Jason Strickland, a spokesman for the Missouri Department of Higher Education and Workforce Development.

“The county is accountable to the state for the activities of its sub-recipients,” Strickland said. “The funds flow through the state to the county, so the funds flow in reverse for disallowed costs.”

Executives at the nonprofit deny any wrongdoing, and on Thursday its general counsel Jermal Seward II said in an email the county should have never canceled their contracts with the nonprofit. The county hasn’t asked the nonprofit to foot the bill, he said.

The county is working to reduce or eliminate the money it owes the state — $552,736, in all — said Doug Moore, a spokesman for County Executive Sam Page.

“We have been in regular contact with the state, and progress has been made to address the unresolved issues,” Moore said.

The county has not properly explained FWCA’s mistakes, according a report sent by the state on Aug. 2, the same day as the letter. The county has until the end of September to better respond to the findings, said Kristin Stokely, general counsel for the Missouri workforce development department.

FWCA is largely managed by CEO Carolyn Seward and her three children and operates out of the county-owned MET Center on Plymouth Avenue. FWCA has for about a decade been the primary tenant at the center, which hosts social service providers offering GED classes, technology training and nurse certification to people living in the region’s poorest areas.

FWCA was responsible for enrolling participants, tracking their progress and coordinating agreements with employers. It also paid some participants as they get training on the job, such as in an office or mechanic shop.

But tensions mounted between the program and the county in recent years, and an audit of records from April through September 2022 — including time sheets, payroll documents and case notes — concluded that FWCA failed to keep accurate files and entered “lies into the case management system” to cover up the failures.

The county hopes to work out a deal with the state to redirect the funds to whatever contractor replaces FWCA instead of paying the money back to the state, Moore said. The actual amount paid to the nonprofit may be closer to $252,000, according to emails between the state and Greg Laposa, the county’s director of workforce development.

But the state is skeptical of the county’s work. It said in the Aug. 2 letter that the local workforce development board, which helps oversee the county program, has not taken sufficient steps to address the issues uncovered by the investigation of FWCA, and it asked for more detail on how the county will “ensure program integrity moving forward.”

Repaying the state could add to existing financial woes in St. Louis County, which faces a $44 million hole in this year’s budget and would have to use its own money — not any federal funds — to pay the bill.