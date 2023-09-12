CLAYTON — St. Louis County’s revenue department director has retired, according to a letter from County Executive Sam Page dated Monday.

Scott Lakin was appointed in December last year to the department that helps manage property taxes, issues licenses and distributes money to other county agencies.

He plans to focus on time with family in Kansas City, according to the letter from Page to the County Council. The letter appeared on the County Council’s agenda for Tuesday’s meeting.

Lakin didn’t immediately return a phone call Monday afternoon.

Page appointed Erica Savage, the department’s deputy director, to serve as acting director.

“Erica was instrumental in supporting the changes made in the department in the past year, and she will provide consistent leadership while we search for a new director,” Page wrote.

Lakin formerly directed the Missouri Department of Insurance.

He also served in the Missouri House of Representatives from 1993-2001.

Lakin is the second administration official under Page to retire recently. Justice Services Director Scott Anders announced his retirement in late August.