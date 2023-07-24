JEFFERSON CITY — A longtime state lawmaker from St. Louis County is running for state treasurer, bringing the Republican primary field to three.

Sen. Andrew Koenig, R-Manchester, is holding a campaign fundraiser Monday night to begin amassing money he’ll need to take on incumbent treasurer Vivek Malek, who was appointed to the post by Gov. Mike Parson in January.

Also in the Republican mix is Rep. Cody Smith, R-Carthage, who serves as the chairman of the powerful House Budget Committee.

Koenig, who is serving his last term in the Senate due to term limits, is a member of the Senate’s conservative faction. He is credited as a top negotiator on issues like abortion and tax cuts.

“I think we need conservatives up and down the state ticket,” Koenig said.

In 2019, he sponsored an abortion law that led to the strict ban being enacted when the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade last year.

Koenig also sponsored the Missouri Empowerment Scholarship Accounts program, which uses tax credits to help parents pay to send children to schools of their choice.

He said Monday that he would try to expand the program if elected.

“I have gotten into the numbers and I care about the numbers,” Koenig said. “I work with people and get things done.”

Koenig faces a stiff fundraising challenge. Between his personal campaign account and an affiliated political action committee, he has raised about $80,000.

By comparison, Malek, a political newcomer and the first person of color to hold a statewide office, has amassed more than $1.3 million in a PAC that was formed in February after he was appointed to the office by Gov. Mike Parson.

“He’s got a lot of money. But we’re going to put up good numbers this quarter,” Koenig said. “We’re good at grass roots organizing.”

Malek has already begun airing advertisements. In one released this weekend, Malek recounts his journey from India to Cape Girardeau, where he attended Southeast Missouri State University.

“There’s a lot that divides us. But the one thing that unites us all is our love for this great country,” Malek says in the 30-second spot.

Koenig first served in the House in 2009 and was most recently reelected to the Senate in 2020 when he beat Rep. Deb Lavender with 54% of the vote.

The 15th Senate district includes all or parts of Ballwin, Chesterfield, Des Peres, Glendale, Kirkwood, Valley Park and other parts of central, southwest and west St. Louis County.

Other members of the Senate’s conservative bloc who are running for statewide office include Sen. Denny Hoskins, R-Warrensburg, as secretary of state, and Sen. Bill Eigel, R-Weldon Spring, as governor.

Koenig, 40, is the owner of a construction company that does painting and roofing work. He and his wife, Brooke, have five children.

Lucas Johnson, a financial advisor from Union, is seeking the Democratic nomination. As of July 1, Johnson had $700 in his campaign account.

Johnson made an unsuccessful run to become mayor of Union in 2019.