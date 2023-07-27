UNIVERSITY CITY — Victims of the severe flooding that swamped homes and businesses last summer demanded answers from the Metropolitan St. Louis Sewer District and elected officials at a public meeting this week, asking what they have done to prevent future rainfall from causing such devastation.

Big answers — or actions — remain elusive. But some small changes have been made in the past few weeks, in the wake of public complaints: MSD cleared a massive log from underneath the small Groby Road bridge that has long been blamed for impeding floodwater and worsening damages in the surrounding neighborhood. And the utility flew a drone partway into an underground tunnel that is cluttered with huge piles of concrete, some 5 feet high and 30 feet long, an inspection critics say is long overdue.

More than 100 people — the vast majority of whom were flood victims — streamed into the University City High School auditorium for the Wednesday event to commemorate the destructive flood's one-year anniversary and weigh how the area can chart a better course forward and avoid similar devastation, even as downpours intensify and flood risks escalate.

"We need to be as ready as possible for intense rain events and to ruggedize our environment to withstand terrible storms," said Peter Burgis, one of the dozens of residents who raised questions and comments through the event, both in writing or in person.

MSD insists that it does not bear responsibility for the flood-prone River Des Peres, and says the debris would not have a meaningful impact on nearby flooding. Local municipalities and the Army Corps of Engineers say they're not in charge of debris in the channel, either.

Meanwhile, some elected leaders are pushing for further action, with Sen. Brian Williams, D-University City, telling Wednesday’s crowd that he’d pursue state-level legislation to formally assign and clarify channel maintenance responsibilities, if key entities don’t swiftly resolve the stalemate that, for years, has left oversight of the waterway as an unclaimed hot potato — all while floods become increasingly severe.

University City is bisected by the upper River Des Peres and was among the areas most severely affected by last year's flooding. Many residents offered ideas of potential solutions or actions that should be pursued in the near- and long-term future — many of which echoed recommendations that experts have voiced for years.

The stream of ideas and proposed solutions went far beyond the relatively easy and inexpensive matter of clearing debris from the River Des Peres’ channel — a small issue in the grand scope of regional flood problems. Plenty of the conversation hinged on the need and desire for bigger, bolder actions to reduce danger and thoughtfully adapt the area for wetter extremes wrought by climate change, and a hotter atmosphere than can unleash greater volumes of water.

Experts, MSD, and many residents all seem to agree that buyouts aimed at removing people and property from harm’s way represent a top priority, and perhaps the best and most cost-effective way to reduce risk.

"We need to just get people out of flood plains, where they’re going to continue flooding," said Brian Hoelscher, MSD's executive director and CEO, ahead of the event.

Creating additional capacity for water storage along the river was another suggestion — perhaps by digging out cavities and basins that can hold water when storms pass through, and by restoring some of the natural features and curvature to the highly altered River Des Peres. Others called for insurance reform to shield residents from skyrocketing costs.

Residents who spoke at the event also recounted — and demanded answers about — their own struggles navigating the aftermath of the flood. Some described an “exhausting” year of seemingly endless and fruitless phone calls with insurance companies and different agencies, trying to piece their lives back together.

MSD, meanwhile, publicly pitched its plan to try to take on a role in tackling flooding issues — first by securing ratepayer funding for the work. The utility is preparing a ballot measure for next spring that would extend its work and customer charges to encompass flood problems, despite seeing similar proposals rejected by voters in the past.

The current draft proposal would charge a typical residential property owner about $2 per month, while commercial properties with large parking lots and impervious surfaces would face a different billing format, intended to skew more costs and responsibility their way.

One point of consensus was obvious: Everyone expects that the next severe flood is only a matter of time, creating mounting urgency to act.

“The clock to the next massive rain event is ticking," said Burgis.