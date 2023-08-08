ST. LOUIS — Residents in one of the city's most desirable neighborhoods voted Tuesday to pay extra taxes to cover public services they say they aren't getting from City Hall.

Leaders in St. Louis Hills, the sturdy, tree-lined cornerstone of the southwest side, said the money raised will pay for daily private security patrols and infrastructure fixes.

The results marked the second time in two years that an affluent south St. Louis neighborhood has put its own money together to take on responsibilities typically handled on the city's dime.

But as in Holly Hills last year, supporters of the effort said they felt like they had to do something to supplement struggling city services.

Hobbled by staffing shortages across its workforce, the city has struggled mightily in recent years to fully staff its police department, answer 911 calls, pick up the trash, and trim the trees.

Roughly 55% of voters cast ballots in favor of the measure, according to preliminary results from the city election board.

This story will be updated.