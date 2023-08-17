ST. LOUIS — One of the region’s more prominent helpers of the homeless has been trying to build a big new shelter for two years now.

It has a pile of federal money to do it. It has a mandate from City Hall. But no one wants to be its neighbor.

Peter & Paul Community Services has outgrown its 60-bed church basement in Soulard, where it has sheltered the unhoused for 40 years. Leaders want a bigger space, with more amenities for clients and staff. But concerns about resident opposition has forced leaders there to back off at least two sites in south city so far.

They worry even some of their current neighbors wouldn’t support a new, larger location. And if that happens, it’s not clear where the organization will go.

“I’d take anywhere right now,” said Anthony D'Agostino, Peter & Paul's CEO. “It's really tough to find a space.”

It’s a familiar problem in the region’s ongoing struggle with homelessness. Advocates say they need more places to send people to get them off the streets. But residents are almost always wary of having those places near them. And in St. Louis, neighbors wield a powerful veto, D’Agostino said: There’s nowhere in the city that a private operator can build a shelter without a good chunk of neighbors signing off.

"This is the most arduous process I've ever seen," he said.

City officials are aware of the issue. Aldermanic President Megan Green said this week that city staffers are working on a plan to allow smaller shelters, with space for perhaps 10 or 15 people, to bypass the requirement that neighbors sign a petition in favor. Setups of that size, she said, could blend into neighborhoods and make resources more widely available across the city.

Advocates said that would be a step in the right direction. “That’s the kind of creative policy solution we need to be pursuing," said Tim Huffman, a St. Louis University professor who studies and works on homeless issues with a variety of local organizations.

But the exemptions for small-scale operators wouldn't help Peter & Paul, which is hoping to build a 100-bed shelter. And the need for more beds is larger than the small shelters could easily cover, advocates say.

“You'd need a lot of them,” said the Rev. Ray Redlich, a longtime minister at the Rev. Larry Rice’s New Life Evangelistic Center, which for decades ran a large shelter downtown.

D'Agostino said smaller shelters also cost much, much more, bed-for-bed, because of increased staffing needs. “The money's not there,” he said.

The fights over where to put homeless services are nothing new for the city.

Downtown residents complained for years about Rice's shelter on Locust Street, alleging it fostered loitering, public urination and drug dealing, among other things. When the city shut it down in 2017 and opened Biddle House on Tucker Boulevard, just north of downtown, North Side politicians cried foul, saying the move promoted segregation.

And more recently, when Mayor Tishaura O. Jones proposed setting up “intentional encampments” to get mental health and job training services to those resisting traditional shelters, 12 aldermen declared their wards off-limits.

Peter & Paul has boasted of being an exception to the rule at its 40-year-old shelter in Soulard. Aldermen past and present have hailed its good work and professionalism. And it has generally flown under the radar in the basement of the Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church.

Plans to expand above ground have hit turbulence, however. Leaders of the organization went into Carondelet with $1.8 million in pandemic aid in hand from the city, $3.5 million from the state, and City Hall's endorsement. They found another old church, Sts. Mary and Joseph Chapel, with everything they wanted: space for 100 homeless men, offices for caseworkers, and room for groups to meet and learn life skills or talk about staying sober.

But they ran into trouble with the petition process. City zoning laws required them to gather signatures from 51 percent of the property owners living within 500 feet of their new shelter. And when they started holding meetings to broach the subject with residents, it got ugly.

Would-be neighbors lambasted the idea of putting the shelter in their working-class residential area, citing fears of criminals prowling the streets, investors fleeing and property values plummeting.

“Ask yourself if you would have purchased or rented your home if there was a shelter for 100-plus homeless men directly across the street. And be honest,” Aiden McNamara, who lives across the street from the church, told neighbors at a community meeting in March. “I would not have taken the risk.”

Peter & Paul found another suitable building off South Broadway, the area’s commercial strip. But when leaders saw the petition circle would include many of the same people that opposed the church, they wrote it off, said chief development officer Deb Cottin.

Peter & Paul didn't even make it to the point of public rebuke in the Patch neighborhood, on the city's southern tip. A building owner they were negotiating with for months just rejected their bid and took the building off the market without explanation.

D'Agostino suspects if Peter & Paul could have moved more quickly, it might have closed on the purchase.

But the petition requirement slows everything down, he said: There has to be a clause in the contract allowing Peter & Paul to back out if it can't get the signatures it needs to open.

"You get into a contract with someone like us, there's a pretty good likelihood you're not going to close," D'Agostino said.

D’Agostino said he’s looking at a handful of other options, including an old roller rink on Patch’s southern edge. And there's a building in the industrial area east of Soulard that could work.

“Hopefully the neighborhood will give us a break,” he said.