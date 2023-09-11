ST. LOUIS — Mayor Tishaura O. Jones is defending her jail commissioner in the wake of inmate deaths and a hostage situation at the downtown jail.

In a letter to the jail’s civilian oversight board late last week, Jones said Commissioner Jennifer Clemons-Abdullah has done good work over the past two years to make the City Justice Center safer and improve meals and educational programming for its residents.

“It’s because of her steady leadership that she continues to have my full confidence in her current role,” Jones wrote.

Jones also pushed back on board members’ longstanding complaints that Clemons-Abdullah and the administration are blocking efforts to investigate problems and enact reforms at the downtown jail. Jones said board members must complete orientation before they can really get started, and wrote that they need to remember that their job is to investigate detainee complaints, not to run the jail.

“That is the responsibility of the Commissioner and the Director of Public Safety,” Jones wrote.

Jones’ letter, dated Friday, was effectively a defense of her record as a reformer amid rising criticism from oversight board members, civil rights activists and even some progressive political allies. She swept into office in early 2021 on promises to transform a jail system regularly criticized as an out-of-control mess.

She emptied the Workhouse, the old northside jail long criticized by activists as a sweltering disgrace, and transferred its inmates to the newer jail downtown. And, after violent disturbances at the new jail, she backed the creation of a civilian oversight board to look into detainee complaints of inhumane conditions there, too.

But since its formation in early 2022, the board has struggled to do much of anything.

For most of the year, litigation stalled efforts to investigate the deaths of six inmates attributed to overdoses, suicide and natural causes. And when a judge finally cleared that up, oversight board members said they faced new obstacles from the administration itself, accusing Clemons-Abdullah of blocking access to the jail, its staff, inmates and important records, like those documenting use of force.

In May, Matthew Brummund, an ex-FBI agent hired to staff the jail oversight board, was so frustrated he resigned, and the oversight board called for Clemons-Abdullah’s ouster.

But the Jones administration brushed off the concerns, saying board members needed to complete training on confidentiality, federal and state laws and other topics before beginning investigations.

The standoff came to a head late last month, when two inmates died in the span of two weeks and a group of inmates took a guard hostage for several hours before police SWAT officers intervened.

Board vice chair Janis Mensah went to the jail the day the second inmate died to investigate the deaths, and was arrested in the lobby.

Aldermen usually supportive of the administration lashed out, imploring Clemons-Abdullah and City Counselor Sheena Hamilton to be more transparent. Aldermanic President Megan Green said it was time for Clemons-Abdullah to go.

“Nine deaths in two years — two within two weeks — is appalling,” Green said in a statement. “This level of neglect and misconduct requires an immediate change in leadership at the City Justice Center (CJC) and greater oversight of our correctional facilities.”

She later moderated that statement, saying a "change in leadership" could include hiring experts to help the commissioner.

The administration said little until Jones’ response Friday. In her letter, the mayor acknowledged ongoing problems at the jail. She said the inmate deaths weigh heavily on her heart. She said officials could have communicated better about the events of recent weeks. And she said the city is working to improve health care at the jail by cutting ties with its current provider and giving the city health department increased oversight of the next one.

But she backed Clemons-Abdullah and said change won't happen oversight. She also reiterated that board members must complete their training before doing their jobs. She said her administration stands ready and willing to help board members get that done by the end of the October.

“I look forward to your continued partnership,” she wrote.