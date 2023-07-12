ST. LOUIS — Mayor Tishaura O. Jones on Wednesday signed a bill kickstarting an effort to hire lawyers for renters facing eviction.

The bill envisions spending millions of dollars in city money to contract with nonprofits, law firms and other organizations to cover thousands of eviction cases each year, starting in July 2024.

Jones said the measure would ensure families have a safe place to stay and, in doing so, address a root cause of crime. Recent academic studies of evictions in New York and Ohio have linked increases in eviction rates with increases in violent and property crime.

Opponents have said the bill will empower people to avoid paying rent, hurt small-scale landlords and discourage investment in the city.

The legislation is Board Bill 59.