ST. LOUIS — Mayor Tishaura O. Jones on Thursday signed twin bills aimed at reining in the open carry of firearms in the city and having police do more to educate people on their constitutional rights as they stop and search them.

Supporters said the bills would help chip away at two of the city’s thorniest issues: the scourge of violent crime and distrust between residents and the city’s crime fighters.

“Gun violence takes a devastating toll on our communities,” Jones said in a statement. “We need to use every tool in our toolbox to make our communities safer, no matter the scale.”

There had been some doubts about the open carry bill. Sponsored by Alderwoman Cara Spencer, it will allow police to disarm anyone openly carrying firearms if they can’t produce a government-issued concealed-carry permit.

Spencer cast the plan, which takes advantage of a gap in normally gun-friendly Missouri law, as a way to short-circuit some violence, get some guns off the street and cut down on some of the more brazen gun-toting that has made headlines in recent months. She also said it would disarm minors because the age requirement for a concealed-carry permit is 19.

But some board members raised concerns that the bill could lead to violence between police and armed residents. They were especially concerned about Black men, who they said are already targets of police enforcement. And a top researcher on the subject pointed out that state law would still allow people to carry concealed weapons without a permit, which is likely a much bigger contributor to violent crime.

But those concerns were abated somewhat by Spencer's embrace of a proposal from Alderman Rasheen Aldridge, of Old North St. Louis, requiring police to provide more information to people they stop and search. Erstwhile opponents saw an opportunity to bolster their efforts on police accountability.

Under the new law, the police department will need to make sure officers let people know they don't have to consent to searches without warrants or probable cause, and give out business cards to people who voluntarily consent to those searches. The business cards would include the officers' information and instructions on how to make complaints to the new Civilian Oversight Board.