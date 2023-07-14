ST. LOUIS — After weeks of debate, the Board of Aldermen is expected to vote Friday on a plan aimed at cracking down on some of the more flamboyant displays of firearms in the city. But doubts remain as to whether it can be safely enforced — and if it will make any real difference.

The plan would empower police to disarm anyone openly carrying firearms if they can’t produce a government-issued conceal carry permit. Supporters say it would short-circuit potential violence and help get guns off the streets, at least temporarily.

“Right now, when you see a kid walking down the street with an AR-15, the cops can do nothing,” said Alderwoman Cara Spencer, of Marine Villa, who is sponsoring the bill. “This starts to set a new precedent.”

If successful, Spencer’s bill could cut down on the kind of gun-toting that has occasionally made downtown and other neighborhoods look like the scenes of Westerns. It’s a rare opportunity to regulate guns in a state where the laws usually tie cities’ hands. And it could offer some hope in a city struggling with gun violence that has taken thousands of lives, wrecked neighborhoods and tarnished the reputation of the region.

But some aldermen worry about officers confronting people with guns, who could respond with violence. And a top researcher on the subject said that no matter how the bill is enforced, state law still makes it too easy to buy and carry concealed guns, policies he said are likely more significant contributors to violent crime.

“It seems to me to be grasping for straws,” said Daniel Webster, a professor at Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore.

Spencer said she, too, is concerned about the safety of officers and the people they would stop. But she said police Chief Robert Tracy assured her that officers could be trained to enforce the new law in a way that will keep everyone safe.

Spencer also conceded that her bill would not make it any more difficult to buy guns or conceal-carry, and that its effect on crime would likely be limited.

“Will it solve gun violence? No, of course not,” she said. “But it’s a tool.”

A police spokeswoman did not respond to a request for comment Thursday.

The city already has some new tools to combat gun violence: Officials have poured millions of dollars into programs where trained advocates try to break up fights before they become deadly. Mayor Tishaura O. Jones, who talks about targeting the root causes of crime, has also moved to build more affordable housing, beef up job offerings for young people and increase investment in struggling areas where much of the city’s violence plays out.

But Spencer’s bill seeks to regulate guns themselves.

The legislation takes advantage of a provision in a 9-year-old state law that expanded open-carry rights but still allowed cities to restrict the practice to permit holders. Kansas City adopted a similar ordinance in 2014.

In 2016, the Legislature passed a law allowing people to carry concealed weapons without a permit, and Spencer’s bill would not change that.

But state law doesn’t allow youths younger than 19 to get a conceal-carry permit. Which means kids here, at least, wouldn’t be able to open carry, under Spencer’s bill.

The bill initially met with skepticism at City Hall.

In early June, at a committee hearing, Alderman Rasheen Aldridge and Alderwoman Alisha Sonnier questioned whether the measure would stand up in court, or if officers could actually take guns away from people.

Sonnier said officials in Kansas City told her they weren’t enforcing their ordinance. Officials there said this week they had no record of any summonses being issued.

Aldridge and Sonnier also worried the bill could lead to violence between police and armed residents. They were especially concerned about Black men, who they said are already targets of police enforcement.

“I want us to do something,” Sonnier told the committee. “But we can’t be so emotional that we don’t think through how this would play out.”

The next day, Aldermanic President Megan Green told reporters that she saw a “number of structural issues” with the bill.

And Jones, a mayor who often laments how the state has limited the city’s ability to regulate guns, took no position on Spencer’s bill. The cold shoulder prompted some to assume Jones was icing a rival — she defeated Spencer in the mayoral race two years prior.

But, last week, there was a second committee hearing. Amendments were introduced taking care of some legal questions and requiring police to track the race of people they stop. Aldridge moved a bill requiring police to give business cards to people they stop and search if the interactions don’t lead to arrests or summonses. The business cards would have their name, rank and badge number, and well as instructions for submitting comments or complaints to the city’s civilian oversight board.

And Spencer’s bill passed the Public Safety committee unanimously.

In interviews this week, Sonnier, Aldridge and Green said concerns remain about legality and impact on Black residents.

But they also said they were under pressure from constituents who wanted action.

“There was a lot of community that was saying we need to do anything that we possibly can,” Sonnier said.

They said they would keep an eye on the statistics police produce.

“If there’s more harm than good, I will be the first one to change it,” Aldridge said.

Webster, the gun violence researcher at Johns Hopkins, was skeptical there would be much of an impact. He said he suspected there aren’t very many people open carrying and committing violent crime. “Actually, I suspect it’s a very small number,” he said.

Spencer’s bill is expected to get final approval next Thursday, July 20. If Jones signs it, it would take effect immediately.