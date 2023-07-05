SOUTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY — Katherine Coen traveled around the world to better herself and help others. She drove across the country by herself. She gave money to homeless people and fed stray animals.

And she left an impression on many people’s lives, her family said on Wednesday.

“She was a traveler. She was afraid of absolutely nothing,” said James Coen, 70, Katherine’s father. “She was very bold.”

On Saturday, Katherine Coen, 33, sat in her car as a storm descended on St. Louis. She had groceries with her, her father said, and was probably waiting out the rain. Then the winds pushed over the walnut tree next to her, crushing her Kia Optima and killing her. She was one of two to die from trees falling in the region.

Bystanders said they called 911 for more than an hour before help arrived. The city said it was inundated by calls.

But on Wednesday, Katherine’s family didn’t want to talk about 911 — they didn’t want her death politicized.

Many of her friends have called the family to offer condolences, her father said. She was outgoing, generous and became friends with people from all walks of life, her family said.

She went to Rockwood Summit High School and Webster University, where she studied abroad in Argentina, played tennis and earned All-Conference honors.

She moved to Bogota, Colombia, to teach children English. “She was there almost a year and took a little bus on a dirt road every day for almost a year to help teach Hispanic kids English,” her father said.

Her sister, Stephanie Coen, 37, described her as having a great sense of humor — her joy infected the room when she walked in.

“I just love how funny she was,” Stephanie said.

And Katherine seemed to know everybody.

“When we would go places around St. Louis, I was always just like, ‘How do you know somebody everywhere?’” she said.

Katherine regularly helped people who were homeless.

“If there was an opportunity somebody said, ‘Can I have some money?’” Stephanie said. “She gave it to them, whatever little she had.”

Her sister recalled a story of Katherine helping a homeless couple by buying them a plate of food.

She was also a pet lover who volunteered walking dogs at Stray Rescue of St. Louis in Downtown West, and left food out in front of her home for strays.

On Wednesday, her family went to her apartment to pick up her things. She had just moved in, a month ago, and she had already set food and water bowls outside for the cats.

Her father remembers her as the same woman who was not afraid to travel thousands of miles around the world for the betterment of oneself.

He spoke of her travels from the West Coast of the United States over to the East Coast, all in a Chevy Cruze.

“If the car breaks down, you’re stranded in the middle of nowhere. The boldness is just unbelievable to us,” said James Coen. “Her lifestyle was just things a normal person would not do.”