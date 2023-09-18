ST. LOUIS — City officials are set to try and bring back red-light cameras in an effort to stop reckless drivers driving up road deaths in recent years.

Mayor Tishaura O. Jones has called a press conference for 11 a.m. today with city aldermen and bicycling advocates to outline legislation "to make streets safer for pedestrians, bikers and drivers."

It is expected that officials will introduce the bill or bills this week, eight years after Missouri Supreme Court rulings severely restricted their use here and across the state.

Under those decisions, red-light cameras have to take photos of drivers, not just vehicles as the city used to do. In one case, the court ruled that the old St. Louis ordinance improperly required defendants to prove they weren't operating a vehicle at the time of the violation.

Leaders are hoping the cameras will help them reverse a troubling rise in traffic fatalities in the city amid the pandemic. 78 people were killed on city streets last year, the second-highest total in two decades.

This story is breaking. Check back for more details.