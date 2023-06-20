JEFFERSON CITY — A plan to connect St. Louis’ new professional soccer stadium and Harris-Stowe State University with a pedestrian path received a $2 million infusion of state cash Tuesday.

In a unanimous vote, the Missouri Development Finance Board signed off on a tax credit package for the Great Rivers Greenway, which is developing the segment as part of the $245 million Brickline Greenway, a 20-mile-long urban trail connecting four major parks in the city.

Great Rivers will use a combination of public and private funds worth $15 million and leverage the state tax credits to add another $4 million to pay for the connection.

Development Finance Board Chairwoman Marie Carmichael praised the plan.

“That’s an exciting project,” she said after the vote.

The trail will begin at the corner of the new City SC stadium, where artist Damon Davis created “Pillars of the Valley,” a series of eight granite pillars that evoke hourglasses honoring the former Black neighborhood of 20,000 residents called Mill Creek Valley, which was razed in the 1950s in the name of “urban renewal.”

The segment would then run along Market Street to the former Vashon Community Center on the Harris-Stowe campus.

Great Rivers CEO Susan Trautman earlier said the segment of the trail will take about 18 months to complete.

The plan calls for the overall trail to eventually connect Forest Park, Tower Grove Park, the Gateway Arch grounds and Fairgrounds Park on the city's north side.

Trautman said the goal is to help break down racial barriers and bring economic development to the areas along the path.

The Brickline would run past organizations like the Boys & Girls Club of Greater St. Louis, on North Grand Boulevard, and the new National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency at Jefferson and Cass avenues, as well as connect to the soccer stadium and City Foundry STL, the Midtown entertainment district.

Of the Brickline’s $245 million price tag, $155 million will come from businesses and private donors.

Greenways overseen by the agency crisscross the region, from Kirkwood to River Des Peres; Legacy Park in Cottleville to Dardenne Park in St. Peters; and from Chouteau Avenue up the Mississippi Riverfront to the Chain of Rocks Bridge.

More than 3 million visitors used the trails in 2020, a 70% increase over 2019, the agency said.