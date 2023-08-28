ST. LOUIS — City officials on Monday celebrated a new state law lifting the longstanding residency requirement for city employees and called on public-spirited people across the region to come fill hundreds of vacancies hobbling city services.

In a press conference outside the headquarters for the Streets Department — down about a third from its budgeted strength this spring — Mayor Tishaura O. Jones highlighted well-publicized needs for more trash truck drivers, 911 dispatchers, and tree-trimmers.

Late trash pickup, long 911 hold times and a yearslong waitlist for dead tree removal have frustrated residents from Riverview to River Des Peres in recent years.

"I've long said I want to make St. Louis win again," she said. "But it takes more than just a mayor to get it done.”

City employees have had two major concerns in recent years, Jones said: pay and the residency requirement. Jones said her administration has tried to address wages by raising them 9% across-the-board since 2021, and by offering hiring bonuses worth between $1,500-$3,000 for many positions.

And now the city is expanding the hiring pool.

“There's an opportunity and home for anyone seeking a job here in the city of St. Louis,” Jones said.

The list of open positions is online at stlouis-mo.gov/jobs.