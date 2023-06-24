ST. LOUIS — Thousands converged Saturday downtown to celebrate the city’s PrideFest, a two-day event that many here said has taken on a heightened significance this year as national culture wars zeroed in on gay and transgender rights.

Attendees and organizers expressed defiance on Saturday, along with the celebration and revelry that define annual Pride events. Many vowed to keep fighting for a society where people aren’t afraid to be themselves, regardless of sexual orientation or gender identity.

“This year, it’s highly important that we get together to celebrate,” said Jordan Braxton, the parade director and a spokesperson for Pride St. Louis. “We’re not going anywhere. We will not be legislated out of existence.”

Culture wars hit Missouri hard this year. Some sought to remove from public libraries books that discussed sexual orientation or gender identity. Some fought to rid school curriculum of discussions of race and gender. The Missouri Legislature took specific aim at gender identity, weighing a ban on drag shows, banning gender transition care for minors and blocking transgender kids from participating in some youth sports.

Indeed, Saturday's event drew a protest.

A group of about 20 gathered outside the event, arguing children should not be allowed to receive gender transition care.

“Leave the kids alone. Let them develop normally,” said Chris Barrett, a protest organizer and the Missouri chapter leader of a group called Gays Against Groomers. “If you want to transition as an adult, by all means.”

He said keeping children at the heart of transgender debates fuels the backlash, providing political ammunition that could cause a broader erosion of hard-won rights for the LGBTQ+ community.

“That is what I fear, is a reversal of these rights,” said Barrett. “Pride does feel different (this year). It feels like we’re reaching a boiling point. The gay community is getting backlash.”

Barrett and his fellow protesters were met face-to-face by a roughly equal-sized group of counterprotesters.

“Especially with everything going on in America right now, and Missouri, we need to come together,” said Simon Sager, an organizer of the counterprotest who said attacks against queer people were coming “from all angles.”

The dueling protests only marked a sliver of the activity surrounding the day’s Pride events. The vast majority of attendees milled about across several city blocks lined with food vendors and tables from a wide range of businesses, organizations, health services, and more — including stations that offered free condoms, mpox vaccines, and HIV testing, which has declined since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

Melissa Dickerson of St. Charles was there to show “support and love” for her many friends in the community.

“The fact that people are still showing up and they’re not paying attention to negative outside influences, I think is amazing,” Dickerson said.

Some church groups were also represented, aiming to send the same welcoming message of support and inclusiveness.

“It’s super important to be out here sharing the exact opposite message, that this is not the direction the country should be going, and we’ll be out here fighting it each step of the way,” said Sarah Hellin, a member of The Gathering, a Methodist church.

A bigger crowd is anticipated Sunday for the event’s parade. Last year, it drew 325,000 people; organizers expect more this year.

Braxton, the parade director, thinks the entertainment lineup — featuring headliners like the singer Idina Menzel — is one reason.

But this year’s political climate is definitely “fueling attendance, too,” she said.

Some folks at Saturday’s event said that the upcoming parade is a can’t-miss highlight of Pride weekend.

“I love the parade,” said Suzanne Page, a St. Louis resident who tries to attend each year. “I think it’s one of the best events in St. Louis — not just the unity, but the love you build. I wish we could have that all the time.”

