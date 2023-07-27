EAST ST. LOUIS — U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg is visiting East St. Louis on Monday.
The visit is to showcase major infrastructure investments and announce new funding for the region.
Buttigieg will be joined by U.S. Rep Nikki Budzinski, D-Illinois, and other local leaders.
