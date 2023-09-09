ST. LOUIS — A floating circus that has been making its way down the Mississippi River from Minneapolis offering free performances managed to put on a show Friday and Saturday night despite some waves from City Hall.
A performance Friday from the Flotsam River Circus drew more than 100 onlookers to a stretch of riverbank accessible from Laclede’s Landing. The troupe
has traveled the river on a makeshift raft since the beginning of August, offering free performances along the way.
Though the show did go on Friday, when officials in St. Louis Mayor Tishaura O. Jones’ office heard about it they apparently took issue with the lack of a permit and the location.
Jason Webley, a member of the group, confirmed the group didn’t have a permit and admitted the group maybe should have explored obtaining one a bit earlier. The other towns along the way (save for its jumping off point in the Twin Cities) are smaller and as the Flotsam crew got close, officials were able to accommodate them. St. Louis, Webley said, is a bigger place, with a larger bureaucracy to navigate on the fly.
Webley said he isn’t exactly sure what happened, but he said the group heard from Jones’ operations director, Nancy Cross, and he heard thirdhand the Horseshoe St. Louis casino in Laclede’s Landing was maybe concerned about onlookers parking near the performance.
City Hall and business leaders for years have been desperate to attract more people downtown and better connect the city and its residents with the resources that led to the city’s very founding, the Mississippi Riverfront.
“It’s interesting in a city that’s so built around a river how little the river is part of life,” Webley said.
Nick Dunne, a spokesman for the mayor, said in a statement that “the city is ready to welcome opportunities to attract visitors to downtown and the riverfront, however, the organizers did not apply for a permit.”
Dunne denied the city’s involvement was a response to the casino and said the performance was a “public safety concern.”
“They still need the permit no matter the location,” he said.
Webley and the troupe set up about a mile downriver Saturday evening, south of the Arch Grounds near the Mural Mile and under the MacArthur Bridge. They plan to hold another performance at 6 p.m. Sunday evening at the same spot.
“Maybe the powers that be are going to look the other way,” Webley said. “It would be a sad thing if this magical tour was canceled or ended in a showdown with the city.”
Those powers did appear unable to stop the show. It started a little after 6 p.m. Saturday as trains crossed the bridge overhead. One engineer blared his horn a few times in response to the cheers from several hundred gathered on the riverbank to watch the show.
“I love our new location,” Webley shouted to the crowd.
Photos: Flotsam River Circus arrives in St. Louis for its final three-day stop of the season
Children respond as members of the Flotsam River Circus perform on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023 on the St. Louis riverfront during their last stop of the season. The traveling entertainment show tours one of the nation's rivers each year. This year's show began on the Mississippi River six weeks ago in Minnesota. The free performance continues through Sunday and begins at 6pm between the Eads and Martin Luther King Bridges. Photo by Christian Gooden,
cgooden@post-dispatch.com
Christian Gooden, Post-Dispatch
Matt "Poki" McCorkle hangs by his own hair during his act with the Flotsam River Circus on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023 on the St. Louis riverfront during their last stop of the season. The traveling entertainment show tours one of the nation's rivers each year. This year's show began on the Mississippi River six weeks ago in Minnesota. The free performance continues through Sunday and begins at 6pm between the Eads and Martin Luther King Bridges. Photo by Christian Gooden,
cgooden@post-dispatch.com
Christian Gooden, Post-Dispatch
