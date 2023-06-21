U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra is returning to St. Louis to mark the one-year anniversary of the Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade.

Becerra on Friday will visit Planned Parenthood’s Fairview Heights clinic , and Central West End clinic in St. Louis. Becerra had spoken at a roundtable at the St. Louis site a year ago moments before news of the ruling broke.

Becerra, appointed by President Joe Biden, is expected to slam Missouri’s abortion restrictions, contrasting the state with Illinois, which has protected abortion access in the wake of the Dobbs decision.

The visits are scheduled the day before the one-year anniversary of the landmark decision, which has left abortion restrictions up to states.

Moments after the court’s conservative majority issued its Dobbs ruling, Missouri became the first state to enact a near-total ban on abortion, with a previously approved “trigger law” that was set to take effect if Roe was overturned.