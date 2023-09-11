JEFFERSON CITY — Citing “unacceptable” legal liability, Washington University officials announced Monday the school’s physicians will stop providing gender-affirming medications to minors who are technically eligible for those treatments under a new Missouri law.

While the new law bars puberty blockers and hormone therapy for minors who weren’t receiving care prior to Aug. 28, the law also exempted patients who were receiving medications before the law took effect.

But in announcing its decision, university officials pointed to a new legal claim in the law patients can make if they received puberty blockers or hormone therapy as minors.

“Washington University physicians will no longer prescribe puberty blockers or cross-sex hormones to minors for purposes of gender transition,” said a statement from the university, adding that patients will be referred elsewhere.

The Washington University Transgender Center at St. Louis Children’s Hospital will continue to offer education and mental health services to transgender youths, which is still allowed under the law, the university said. Transgender adults will also still be able to receive medications from Washington University physicians.

The announcement closes a chapter in a monthslong fight by conservative Republicans in Jefferson City to end puberty blockers and hormone treatment, which health providers describe as components of gender-affirming care for minors.

“We are disheartened to have to take this step. However, Missouri’s newly enacted law regarding transgender care has created a new legal claim for patients who received these medications as minors,” Washington University said.

Officials said the claim creates “unsustainable liability for health care professionals and makes it untenable for us to continue to provide comprehensive transgender care for minor patients without subjecting the university and our providers to an unacceptable level of liability.”

The Washington University Transgender Center became a focus in a broader debate over transgender medical care in February when Jamie Reed, a former case manager, claimed families were rushed to treatment, mental health issues were ignored and side effects of hormone therapy glossed over.

Reed’s claims added momentum to the push for the new Missouri law this spring. They were the subject of a recent investigation in the New York Times, which prompted a call this month for a “fresh evaluation” of clinic practices by U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo.

In response to Reed’s allegations, first published by The Free Press, an online magazine, Hawley announced in February his office would conduct an investigation of the transgender center. Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey also announced his own probe at the time.

Washington University defended its practices on Monday.

“Our medical practitioners have cared for these patients with skill and dedication,” the statement said. “They have continually provided treatment in accordance with the standard of care and with informed consent of patients and their parents or guardians.”

Almost two dozen parents of children seen at the clinic said in a March article that their experiences at the transgender center sharply contradicted examples supplied by Reed.

Kim Hutton, whose now-adult son received treatment at the Washington University Transgender Center, said Monday “this is all being driven” by Missouri politicians.

“I hope that they’re very pleased with the harm that they’re doing to transgender children,” Hutton said Monday. “Obviously our children are not worthy of care.”

Hawley called the action “good news” on Monday but said Washington University officials weren’t cooperating with his ongoing investigation.

“Good news for parents and children, and basic common sense,” Hawley said on X, formerly Twitter. “But we still need answers about what happened at WashU, and why university officials won’t cooperate with investigators.”

Bailey also applauded the Washington University announcement on X, calling it a “big win for Missouri’s kids and a step in the right direction to properly addressing gender dysphoria and taking woke ideology out of health care.”

Washington University’s statement Monday follows an announcement last month by University of Missouri Health Care that it also would stop providing hormone therapy and puberty blockers to all of its minor patients.

Christian Basi, spokesman for the university system, said continuing posed a “significant” legal risk.

The law includes a minimum liability of $500,000 with a judgment that would be three times the amount of damages assessed.

“Additionally, the judge could award the plaintiff attorney fees, and health care providers may be liable for damages even if they did not do anything wrong or unreasonable,” Basi said.

He added, “The decision was only made after a thorough review and involved several administrators and medical professionals within MU Health Care.”