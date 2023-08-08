GLEN ECHO PARK — Residents of this tiny St. Louis County village — with two roads and a population of about 120 — will vote Tuesday on a plan to erase their municipality off the map.

The decision, if approved by voters in Glen Echo Park and the surrounding city of Normandy, would reduce St. Louis County to 87 municipalities and mark another move toward consolidation in the county.

An official in Glen Echo Park said the merger would mean easier code enforcement, more money for maintenance and a more efficient administration.

“If you’ve got more money and you’ve got a bigger footprint, then you have the opportunity to affect whole neighborhoods,” said Victoria Valle, the chair of the village’s Board of Trustees. “We’re surrounded on three sides by Normandy. So I mean, we’re like a little finger in their side, literally.”

Proposition 1 requires a simple majority of votes in both municipalities for consolidation to move forward. If passed, Valle said Glen Echo Park would officially merge into Normandy on Feb. 8.

The St. Louis Boundary Commission approved putting the proposition on the ballot, finding that the two municipalities share the same school system and would benefit from a merger.

Residents who spoke to the Post-Dispatch on Monday were largely in support of the proposal. Normandy resident Al Lassiter wouldn’t outright say whether he supported the proposal, but he offered a parable.

“A father showed his son one stick. He said, ‘Break that stick,’ and he did it effortlessly,” Lassiter said. “Then the father gave him a bundle of sticks. He said, ‘Break those.’ He says, ‘I can’t.’”

Valle and Normandy’s mayor, Mark Beckmann, said they haven’t received opposition.

Beckmann said his city of around 4,300 would receive a population boost from the merger. Normandy receives county sales taxes based on its population, he said. The two would share resources going forward.

“We get their share of the pool tax, they get our services, they get a fully staffed professional front office for their residents,” Beckmann said. “So it’s just good for everybody.”

Cornell McPhatter lives in the 7200 block of Normandy Place; his backyard borders a Glen Echo Park property. He said he may vote for the proposition, but his position depends on how it’ll affect his taxes.

The Post-Dispatch previously reported that Glen Echo Park residents would see their property taxes rise from 24 cents per $100 of assessed value to 27 cents per $100 assessed value; the owner of a home assessed at $40,000 would, for example, pay $11.20 more in property tax.

Normandy residents would pay $22 more in sewer lateral fees; the city’s $28 lateral sewer fee would increase to $50 to match the rate in Glen Echo Park.

McPhatter said a long time ago, Glen Echo park was better kept up than his block in Normandy. But now, he said, his street looks better maintained. Normandy already provides policing to Glen Echo Park.

But to some longtime residents, it seems like the village isn’t doing code enforcement, letting overgrown and abandoned properties fester, Valle said. The village doesn’t have a code enforcement officer — or the money to fix up properties, she said.

Burl Patton, 85, a Glen Echo Park resident for 52 years, doesn’t want the two municipalities to combine because, he said, “Normandy, they ain’t do nothing.”

But down the street, resident Barbara Outlay, 76, said she likes that Normandy police respond quickly to calls at her home on St. Andrews Place. It took her some time to throw her support behind the proposal.

“Well, they do have (more) supplies to come and help, you know. Whereas the older people who used to do stuff here died out or moved,” said Outlay.

The National Register of Historic Places lists Outlay’s and Patton’s homes, which are both part of the Glen Echo Historic District. Valle said the merger would strengthen Glen Echo Park’s status as a historic district.

Normandy has a historic commission and the ability to write ordinances that would protect a historic district and enable code enforcement, Beckmann said.

“We’ve got the tools in place to do the things that they’d like to see done for their community,” he said.

Normandy City Council member Yolanda Campbell, 46, said Glen Echo Park would preserve its identity through the merger.

“I really think it just means a win-win for Normandy and for Glen Echo,” Campbell said. “I don’t think it’s Glen Echo becoming Normandy. I think it’s just us coming together to be stronger together.”