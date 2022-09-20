$11 million in abandoned buildings blight St. Louis County. Council disagrees on a fix.

CLAYTON — There are at least $11 million worth of abandoned properties in unincorporated St. Louis County that need demolishing, but two council members can't agree on how to pay for it even with a mound of federal pandemic relief money at hand.

Councilwoman Shalonda Webb and Councilman Ernie Trakas both represent large swaths of unincorporated county. Webb's district stretches across portions of North County from Hazelwood to the Columbia Bottom Conservation Area. Trakas' district in South County includes Mehlville and borders Jefferson County and the Mississippi River.

Abandoned buildings attract crime, make it difficult to attract development and become eyesores in communities. Because both districts suffer from a problem with derelict properties, Webb and Trakas formed a "stabilization taskforce" more than a year ago to work together on a solution, according to a letter from Webb sent to Trakas in mid-September. They toured each other's districts and collaborated with county departments to "identify and execute holistic solutions," Webb wrote.

The county public works department determined $11 million was needed to demolish at least 400 problem properties countywide. Webb proposed paying for it with some of the county's remaining $74.2 million of federal American Rescue Plan Act money, which aims to help communities recover from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Webb sought support from Trakas for her bill.

"I believe that moving forward together on this legislation will show that the work we all put in during the last year was fruitful," Webb wrote in her letter.

Trakas responded to her letter a few days later saying he had already indicated, through his legislative assistant, that his answer was no. The councilman has his own $15 million proposal for South County that includes addressing problem properties and infrastructure. His bill is "targeted specifically" to his district's needs, Trakas wrote, and he remains adamant about ensuring his district receives its "fair share."

Trakas accused Webb of a "political maneuver" to set up his bill for failure. Webb chairs a working group of three council members tasked with deciding which uses of the federal money go to the full council for consideration.

Webb plans to try to talk to Trakas again, she said at a meeting of the working group Tuesday.

"Maybe he thought I was encroaching on his territory," Webb said, "and I just want to work collaboratively with him. So, I'll give him the opportunity, hopefully soon, to communicate with him one-on-one."

Trakas did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The letters between the council members were scheduled to be considered at the council's Tuesday night meeting.